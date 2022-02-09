Your First Look at Amy Schumer's New Comedy Series Life & Beth

On Feb. 8, Hulu released the trailer for its upcoming Amy Schumer-led comedy series, Life & Beth. Watch it here before the series premieres March 18.

Beth is here and she's ready to shake things up!

On Feb. 8, Hulu released the first trailer for its upcoming Amy Schumer-led series Life & Beth. The comedy, starring Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti and Michael Rapaport, premieres March 18 with all 10 episodes arriving at once.

The series follows Beth (Schumer) whose life looks great on paper, as she has it all—the job, the city and the man. But when a sudden incident occurs, it forces Beth to engage with her past, which leads to her life changing forever. "Through flashbacks to her teen self," the series description notes, "Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become." 

"Just a few questions," a doctor says to Beth in the trailer before she gets an MRI. 

"I can just save you some time," she says, cutting him off. "I've had over 30,000 drinks, I don't really chew my food and I'm like barreling towards 40."

"I just meant like, any pre-existing conditions?" he asks. "I'm a woman," Beth responds.

The trailer continues with Beth "ready for a new start."

After breaking up with her boyfriend and quitting her job, she heads to Long Island, NY and meets John (Cera).  

"I'm finally listening to my instincts," she says in the clip. "And I'm going for what I want."

Life & Beth is written, directed, and executive-produced by Schumer, with Kevin Kane, Daniel Powell and Ryan McFaul as executive producers.

Watch the full trailer above and get ready to see Beth change her life when Life & Beth premieres next month on Hulu.

