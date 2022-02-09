Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Phoebe Dynevor because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Daphne Bridgerton was the belle of the ball during the first season of Bridgerton, giving those It Girl vibes onscreen. The same can be said for the actress who plays Daphne. Bridgerton breakout cast member Phoebe Dynevor recently shared her favorite skincare, makeup, and hair products that she uses during a recent beauty tutorial for Vogue's YouTube channel.
The Netflix star's skin always looks radiant, clear, and beautiful. Thankfully, she's not keeping her beauty secrets private. Keep on scrolling to see her beauty must-haves, her application tips, and why she loves each item as a part of her regular beauty routine.
SunCharm Hair Claw Clips for Thick Hair- Set of 3
At the start of her tutorial, Phoebe put her hair back with a claw clip.
This set has three different clips and 3,500+ 5-Star reviews.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15 Vitamin C Brightening Serum
"I actually don't wash my face in the morning unless I'm working out, and then of course I will wash my face afterwards. But, usually I just splash cold water on my face and pat it dry. After the cold water, would be Vitamin C, which I'm obsessed with, the CEO Brightening Serum."
This serum has 70.2K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one customer sharing, "Absolutely love this serum it has transformed my skin in such a short time from using the mini sample size. My skin feels and looks amazing. The glow effect and overall elasticity has boosted my skin. I've found what skin has been missing finally and it's not harmful to my skin. I can't wait to purchase the regular size bottle."
Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream for Dark Circles
"When I was growing up I had mostly dry skin, so I started layering on Vaseline and put it everywhere. Then I learned a proper skin-care routine. After Vitamin C, I do a little eye cream. Again, it's Sunday Riley. I've been obsessed with this brand ever since I first spent time in New York. My apartment was right next to Sephora, which is really dangerous for anyone. Sephora's the most amazing place in the world."
This eye cream has 31.4K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "I hands-down notice when I don't use this bc I wake up to my eyes being puffy. I just tried 2 different eye creams bc I ran out of this one and wanted to see if I should use something else. My eyes were puff city for 2 weeks until I got this again. When I use this consistently my puffiness goes way down. It's the only eye cream that works for me."
Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream
"Moisturizer is key to me, someone who has dry skin. [I use] the Ice Moisturizer. I'm just gonna put that everywhere. Apparently, you're meant to bring it down to your neck."
This Sunday Riley moisturizer has 13.2K "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one sharing, "Heaven on earth. My favorite moisturizer by far! A little goes a very long way so it lasts for a really long time but as soon as I'm getting low on the product I have to make sure to go by another one so I don't run out. It's thick but light on the skin and has a pleasant smell. It's literally my holy grail!"
Sunday Riley Juno Essential Face Oil
"Bridgerton was challenging because your skin is being put through so much, you're not getting enough sleep, and they're putting makeup on you everyday. I don't usually wear a lot of foundation, but when you're being put in foundation every day and powder, makeup that clogs my pores every day. It's very intense for your skin. When you get a spot it lasts for like three weeks if you're not able to take care of yourself. I use the Sunday Riley Juno Oil. I love this product so much, especially in winter, again. I put it on day and night."
This oil is great to restore the moisture barrier and minimize dryness, dullness, and dark circles. This oil has 60.5K+ Sephora "loves" customers, with one sharing, "I've been using this for a week, and I've seen instant results!!! My skin is on the drier side. It adds so much moisture and glowiness to my skin. I HIGHLY recommend!!!!"
Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30
"I was probably thirteen when I started wearing SPF every day. I really do think it's a game changer."
This sunscreen has 10.1K+ "loves" from Sephora customers, with one gushing, "WORTH THE PRICE This is the best sunscreen that i've ever tried no joke, it doesn't leave any white cast or make my skin oliy!"
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium Coverage Liquid Foundation with Hyaluronic Acid
"I start with Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation. Instead of using a brush, I'm gonna use my fingers."
This foundation has 64.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one writing, "GET THIS FOUNDATION! This is hands down my holy grail foundation! I can honestly say this foundation looks amazing on any skin. Medium to full coverage with a satin finish pairs well will any concealer and powder. I will continue to purchase this foundation for life."
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
"The one product I've been using since I was about 14 is the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer. I actually do use a brush with this." Phoebe puts on three dots with her fingers and then she blends it in with a brush."
This concealer has 1K+ 5-star Ulta reviews, 1,500+ 5-star Nordstrom reviews, and 964.8K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one writing, "Hands down the best. This is a holy grail staple for me, always have at least 2 so i'm never left without it. It works great to cover my up dark circles and acne. Bonus points for being able to do both because normally I have a different product for each. Very easy to blend and stays on easily, can add setting powder for additional hold which i do in the summer. This also works in all weather so I love that it's even more multi use because it's all about simplicity to me."
Charlotte Tilbury Brow Cheat Refillable Hair-Like Eyebrow Pencil
"I'm pretty obsessive about my brows. I always use Charlotte Tilbury's Brow Cheat. It just glides on pretty easily. I just brush them up first. I like to fill in underneath because I like them to be straight."
Phoebe's brow pencil has Sephora 22.4K+ "loves," with one shopper sharing, "Best Eyebrow Pencil ever! Absolutely love this pencil! I've been using it now for a few months and it still gives me small hair like strokes. It looks natural and fills in my brows perfectly. Also a huge bonus that it's refillable."
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara
"I curl my lashes and apply Charlotte Tilbury's Full Fat Lashes Mascara."
This mascara has 6.8K+ "loves" from Sephora customers. One shopper said, "Best mascara I've ever used! Amazing mascara! I'm 63, and have used every brand of mascara out there. I've been a Lancôme user for 20+ years. The Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes Mascara is the best I've ever used. No clumping, just feathery, separated, fluffy lashes. This blows every other mascara out of the water!"
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand
"I use a little bit of bronzer. I have Contour Wand by Charlotte Tilbury. It's just so easy. to use. I'm also kind of obsessed with anything [in] liquid form. I think because I have dry skin, I just like the sheen that it gives."
She applied to dots at the high points of her cheeks, the corners of her forehead, and at the jawline before blending. This is another one of those beloved products that's usually sold out. It has 158.7K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one gushing, "100% worth the money! I've never had a product blend as nicely as this. Amazing.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow
"Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow, again is in liquid form, which I like because I can use my fingers."
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner
"This is my go-to in Bridgerton, Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat. I actually use this in Bridgerton a lot," Phoebe said as she lined her lips.
This beloved lip liner has Sephora 264.7K+ "loves," with one customer sharing, "GOAT. The absolute best lip liner there is. I absolutely love it, have several colors and continue to repurchase when they run out. A must have."
Wedo Crema Protect Balm
"This lip balm is the Wedo Protect Balm. I love this product. All of their products sustainable, vegan, and natural. They're doing good things for the world."
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
"For the finishing touch, to get some pop, use the Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand."
She applied some on her cheeks, the tip of the nose, and above her lip. This highlighter always seems to be sold out, so get it while you can because it's just that good. It has 161.6K+ "loves" from Sephora shoppers, with one raving, "YESSS! This stuff is amazing! Will definitely buy again buts it's out of stock out course! Love it!"
Another said, "This is probably my favorite highlighter ever. It truly gives your skin a dewy look…not glittery or fake looking at all. It really gives your face a fresh look. I'm in the 45+ crowd and was so happy to find something that just made your complexion look fresh. A little goes a long way too!"
WeDo Moisturizing Day Cream
"Then I let my hair down. The beautiful thing about WeDo is all of their products can be used for more than one thing. This is a hair and hand cream, which I think is just genius. I can do two things at once, which if you're in a rush, is the dream. I put some on my ends and rub in on my hands."
Mason Pearson Brush
"Every time I use this hairbrush, it really reminds me of my grandma. She would get me one for Christmas every year and I use it all the time. Now, I treasure them."
