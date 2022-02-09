How to Perfect the Bejeweled Beauty Trend That Euphoria Fans Can't Get Enough Of

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking to take your eye makeup to the next level? Or maybe you just want 2022 to be a year where you really shine. We've got a bold beauty trend that's already taking over the internet and it's one Euphoria fans are likely familiar with.
Pinterest recently released their predictions for the biggest fashion, beauty and wellness trends of 2022, and one beauty trend that's going to be huge this year is "Be Jeweled" beauty. It's a look that "brings the bling to everything." That includes crystal eye makeup, which has been worn by Sydney Sweeney's Cassie and Alexa Demie's Maddy. You can also rock the look by putting rhinestones on your manicure and pedicure or sporting a tooth gem. It's all about finding creative ways to wear crystals, gems and rhinestones all over your body.
Whether you want to try out the Euphoria-inspired crystal eye makeup look or you just want to put some gemstones on your nails, we've rounded up some products you'll need to perfect the bejeweled trend. Check those out below.
ColourPop Crystal Face Jewels
ColourPop has a collection of crystal face jewels that are self-adhesive so you can easily stick them on and take them off. They come in a variety of sizes so you can make a look that's totally your own.
Multi-Colored Eye Gems - 3 Pack
To make things really simple, this multi-colored eye gem pack comes with already formed looks that you can easily stick around the eye area. It's a great way to experiment with the trend before you try creating your own look.
Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette
To really create an eye look that pops, create a base using bright eyeshadow. The Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette by Haus Laboratories features 18 high-impact shades that were made for creating bold looks. Just imagine how stunning a line of crystals would look on that electric blue!
BH Cosmetics Gem On Decorative Face & Body Jewels
These decorative face and body jewels from BH Cosmetics come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You can choose between three sticker packs: moon beam, pearly and diamond rush.
Colorgram Milk Bling Shadow
If you want to go for an extra sparkly look, Colorgram's Milk Bling Shadow can give you a glittery base for your gemstones.
Gem Stickers for Face Body and Eyes - 9 Sheets
This nine piece rhinestone sticker set is approved by Euphoria fans. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "High-key hella cute. I bought these for a Maddy Perez look from Euphoria and I love them."
Outuxed Hotfix Rhinestones - 5400 Pieces
If you want to show off your creativity, this 5400-piece rhinestone set from Amazon is for you. There are 12 colors to play around with and it comes with a tweezer and two picking pens. The possibilities are endless with these.
Duo Striplash Adhesive White/Clear
If you're going to go for the set above, don't forget the glue! We recommend getting Duo's invisible adhesive for being easy to use, waterproof and easy to remove.
Finger Chain Gems - 6 Pack
The face isn't the only place where you can sport gems. Just check out these finger chain gems that you can easily stick on.
Multi Shapes Glass Crystal AB Rhinestones For Nail Art - 120 Pieces
Whether you're new to nail art or a total pro, this set is perfect for trying the bejeweled beauty trend. It comes with 120 gems in all kinds of shapes and sizes. You can even choose between several different sets. It's a highly-rated set with over 15,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers say it's well worth it.
Orly Impressions Lacquer 6PIX
Like crystal eye makeup, you need a good base for your nails to really make those gemstones shine. Orly's new Impressions Lacquer set comes with six gorgeous colors that are perfect for spring.
Glam Grillz Gem Butterfly Tooth Gem
If you want your smile to be a little bit brighter, try out a tooth gem. Glam Grillz on Etsy has a variety of tooth gems and charms that you may want to consider checking out.
Looking for more great things to shop? Get Dolled Up for Galentine's Day With Shay Mitchell & Esther Povitsky's Gift Guide.