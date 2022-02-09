How to Perfect the Bejeweled Beauty Trend That Euphoria Fans Can't Get Enough Of

We've rounded up everything you need to master the crystal eye makeup look that's seen on Euphoria.

By Kristine Fellizar Feb 09, 2022 12:10 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
Alexa Demie, Euphoria Season 2Eddy Chen/HBO

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking to take your eye makeup to the next level? Or maybe you just want 2022 to be a year where you really shine. We've got a bold beauty trend that's already taking over the internet and it's one Euphoria fans are likely familiar with. 

Pinterest recently released their predictions for the biggest fashion, beauty and wellness trends of 2022, and one beauty trend that's going to be huge this year is "Be Jeweled" beauty. It's a look that "brings the bling to everything." That includes crystal eye makeup, which has been worn by Sydney Sweeney's Cassie and Alexa Demie's Maddy. You can also rock the look by putting rhinestones on your manicure and pedicure or sporting a tooth gem. It's all about finding creative ways to wear crystals, gems and rhinestones all over your body.

Whether you want to try out the Euphoria-inspired crystal eye makeup look or you just want to put some gemstones on your nails, we've rounded up some products you'll need to perfect the bejeweled trend. Check those out below. 

read
I Tried Cassie From Euphoria’s 4 AM Beauty Routine: Here’s What Happened

ColourPop Crystal Face Jewels

ColourPop has a collection of crystal face jewels that are self-adhesive so you can easily stick them on and take them off. They come in a variety of sizes so you can make a look that's totally your own. 

$7
ColourPop
$7
Ulta

Multi-Colored Eye Gems - 3 Pack

To make things really simple, this multi-colored eye gem pack comes with already formed looks that you can easily stick around the eye area. It's a great way to experiment with the trend before you try creating your own look.

$10
$6
Claire’s

Trending Stories

1

Harry Jowsey Admits He's a "Scumbag" Who Fueled Khloe Kardashian Rumor

2
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

3

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette

To really create an eye look that pops, create a base using bright eyeshadow. The Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette by Haus Laboratories features 18 high-impact shades that were made for creating bold looks. Just imagine how stunning a line of crystals would look on that electric blue!

$48
$34
Amazon

BH Cosmetics Gem On Decorative Face & Body Jewels

These decorative face and body jewels from BH Cosmetics come in a variety of shapes and sizes. You can choose between three sticker packs: moon beam, pearly and diamond rush. 

$6
Ulta

Colorgram Milk Bling Shadow

If you want to go for an extra sparkly look, Colorgram's Milk Bling Shadow can give you a glittery base for your gemstones. 

$11
Amazon

Gem Stickers for Face Body and Eyes - 9 Sheets

This nine piece rhinestone sticker set is approved by Euphoria fans. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "High-key hella cute. I bought these for a Maddy Perez look from Euphoria and I love them." 

$8
Amazon

Outuxed Hotfix Rhinestones - 5400 Pieces

If you want to show off your creativity, this 5400-piece rhinestone set from Amazon is for you. There are 12 colors to play around with and it comes with a tweezer and two picking pens. The possibilities are endless with these. 

$11
Amazon

Duo Striplash Adhesive White/Clear

If you're going to go for the set above, don't forget the glue! We recommend getting Duo's invisible adhesive for being easy to use, waterproof and easy to remove. 

$5
Amazon

Finger Chain Gems - 6 Pack

The face isn't the only place where you can sport gems. Just check out these finger chain gems that you can easily stick on.

$6
$4
Claire’s

Multi Shapes Glass Crystal AB Rhinestones For Nail Art - 120 Pieces

Whether you're new to nail art or a total pro, this set is perfect for trying the bejeweled beauty trend. It comes with 120 gems in all kinds of shapes and sizes. You can even choose between several different sets. It's a highly-rated set with over 15,000 five-star reviews, and Amazon shoppers say it's well worth it. 

$9
Amazon

Orly Impressions Lacquer 6PIX

Like crystal eye makeup, you need a good base for your nails to really make those gemstones shine. Orly's new Impressions Lacquer set comes with six gorgeous colors that are perfect for spring.  

$57
Orly

Glam Grillz Gem Butterfly Tooth Gem

If you want your smile to be a little bit brighter, try out a tooth gem. Glam Grillz on Etsy has a variety of tooth gems and charms that you may want to consider checking out.

$18
$16
Etsy

Looking for more great things to shop? Get Dolled Up for Galentine's Day With Shay Mitchell & Esther Povitsky's Gift Guide.

Trending Stories

1

Harry Jowsey Admits He's a "Scumbag" Who Fueled Khloe Kardashian Rumor

2
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

3

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

4
Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

5

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s Daughters Still Sleep in Their Bedroom

Latest News

Harry Jowsey Admits He's a "Scumbag" Who Fueled Khloe Kardashian Rumor

Your First Look at Amy Schumer's New Comedy Series Life & Beth

Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Breaks Down Her Beauty Routine

How to Perfect the Euphoria-Inspired Bejeweled Beauty Trend

Exclusive

Tyler James Williams Reveals Why He Joined Abbott Elementary

Amy Schumer Trolls Liam Neeson’s “Taken” Love Interest

How Olympian Chloe Kim Got Excited About Snowboarding Again