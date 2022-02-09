How to Perfect the Bejeweled Beauty Trend That Euphoria Fans Can't Get Enough Of

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking to take your eye makeup to the next level? Or maybe you just want 2022 to be a year where you really shine. We've got a bold beauty trend that's already taking over the internet and it's one Euphoria fans are likely familiar with.

Pinterest recently released their predictions for the biggest fashion, beauty and wellness trends of 2022, and one beauty trend that's going to be huge this year is "Be Jeweled" beauty. It's a look that "brings the bling to everything." That includes crystal eye makeup, which has been worn by Sydney Sweeney's Cassie and Alexa Demie's Maddy. You can also rock the look by putting rhinestones on your manicure and pedicure or sporting a tooth gem. It's all about finding creative ways to wear crystals, gems and rhinestones all over your body.

Whether you want to try out the Euphoria-inspired crystal eye makeup look or you just want to put some gemstones on your nails, we've rounded up some products you'll need to perfect the bejeweled trend. Check those out below.