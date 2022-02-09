Where to Buy Beyoncé's Ivy Heart x Adidas Collection Before It Sells Out!

Crazy in love with this Valentine's Day-inspired drop? We have all the details on how to score it for yourself!

Looking for the perfect Valentine's Day fit? Beyoncé has you covered!

Today, "Ivy Heart," the latest installment of the "Halo" singer's adidas collection drops—and we're crazy in love with it. As with every adidas x Ivy Park capsule collection, the love-inspired drop includes dozens of trending silhouettes made with all body types and genders in mind. 

Ivy Heart features 30 apparel styles, 10 accessories and five footwear styles including a faux latex puffer, sequin duster, heart-lip belt bag, plus colorful renditions of adidas' classic Stan Smith, Ultra boost and IVP Savage sneakers. Prices range from $30 to $300 USD, so send your Valentine your wishlist!

So, how can you score Ivy Heart for yourself, you ask? Set your alarm for today at 9 a.m. PST/12 p.m. EST (or a few minutes before) and have adidas' Ivy Park page open and ready. But if life gets in the way and you forget about the launch, no worries. The collection will be available globally at select retailers starting tomorrow.

Based on previous adidas x Ivy Park drops, here's where you can snap up the Ivy Heart collection:

Adidas

ASOS

Finish Line

Foot Locker

JD Sports

Nordstrom

Sneakersnstuff

StockX

Ready for more V-Day fashion? Check out these 11 super cute Valentine's Day sweaters from Amazon that you can get for under $50.

