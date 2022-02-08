Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Their Daughters Still Sleep in Their Bedroom

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may need to keep the Febreze nearby because things can smell a little "raunchy" in their bedroom.
During the Feb. 7 podcast episode of Armchair Expert, Bell and her hubby opened up about allowing their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, to sleep in their bedroom while disclosing an incident that had the whole family searching for the source of a bad odor.
As Bell recalled, "So, in our bedroom, you know, the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom and a few nights ago, I smell a really raunchy smell and I'm like, ‘Who's farting?'"
The 41-year-old actress said Shepard and the girls apologized for letting one loose and took ownership of the stinky smell. However, the next morning, Bell said she noticed the scent was still lingering throughout their bedroom and this time, it smelled like something was burning.
Bell said she started cleaning the room, opening windows and lighting candles, but the smell did not go away.
Shepard even had the girls check the room for potential dog poop droppings, but none were found. "Now, Delta, the little one, she is smell sensitive," Bell said. "So, she goes, ‘You know what, I do smell it.' Lincoln and Dax can't be bothered, so Delta and I are, well, being gaslit."
Bell eventually noticed that the foul smell was coming from her husband's side of the OOLER hydronic mattress pad. After further investigation, she realized that Shepard accidentally filled the mattress with an old protein shake instead of water.
"So, I take it off, I put it in the tub, I try to drain the water out of it, that doesn't really work," the Couples Retreat actress continued. "Dax takes it downstairs and hooks up the power washer to it to push everything out of the tubes."
Smell-gate was eventually solved!
This isn't the first time Bell and Shepard have shared interesting family stories. During a 2021 episode of Momsplaining, the Emmy-nominated segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show hosted by Bell, the actress revealed that Shepard had to help her nurse out a blocked milk duct.
"I said to my husband, 'I just need you to suck this out,'" Bell said at the time. "We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse."
Listen to their talk for yourself here.