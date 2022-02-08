YouTuber Josh Neuman Dead at 22 After Plane Crash in Iceland

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The social media world has lost a star.

Authorities told the Associated Press that content creator and skateboarder Josh Neuman was one of four individuals killed after a plane crashed into a lake in Iceland. He was 22 years old.

According to the AP, Neuman, along with sponsorship manager Tim Alings, 27, fellow adventurer and content creator Nicola Bellavia, 32, and pilot Haraldur Diego, 49, were on board, set to create commercial content for the clothing brand Suspicious Antwerp.

"All persons present were hugely passionate about travel and content creation" Suspicious Antwerp spokesman told the news organization via email, noting the intent of the trip had been to capture Iceland's scenery, "hence these themes were the main focus of the trip."

The aircraft disappeared from radar on Thursday, Feb. 3 and had not issued a distress signal beforehand, leading to more than 1,000 members of Iceland's Search and Rescue team to look for the plane, according to the AP. Per the news organization, the aircraft was discovered in part of Iceland's Lake Thingvallavatn located about 30 miles east from the capital Reykjavik, and four bodies believed to have been Neuman, Alings, Bellavia and Diego were found at depths of up to 157 feet on Sunday, Feb. 6.