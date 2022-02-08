YouTuber Josh Neuman Dead at 22 After Plane Crash in Iceland

The social media world has lost a star.
Authorities told the Associated Press that content creator and skateboarder Josh Neuman was one of four individuals killed after a plane crashed into a lake in Iceland. He was 22 years old.
According to the AP, Neuman, along with sponsorship manager Tim Alings, 27, fellow adventurer and content creator Nicola Bellavia, 32, and pilot Haraldur Diego, 49, were on board, set to create commercial content for the clothing brand Suspicious Antwerp.
"All persons present were hugely passionate about travel and content creation" Suspicious Antwerp spokesman told the news organization via email, noting the intent of the trip had been to capture Iceland's scenery, "hence these themes were the main focus of the trip."
The aircraft disappeared from radar on Thursday, Feb. 3 and had not issued a distress signal beforehand, leading to more than 1,000 members of Iceland's Search and Rescue team to look for the plane, according to the AP. Per the news organization, the aircraft was discovered in part of Iceland's Lake Thingvallavatn located about 30 miles east from the capital Reykjavik, and four bodies believed to have been Neuman, Alings, Bellavia and Diego were found at depths of up to 157 feet on Sunday, Feb. 6.
In a statement posted to Instagram, the family of Neuman—a downhill skateboarder, filmmaker and YouTuber with about 1.19 million subscribers—promised to establish a charitable foundation in his memory.
"Josh represents the side of humanity we all strive to achieve," his parents and brother wrote. "The way he not just touched but impacted lives was on a scale of its own. In his quest for adventure, thirst for creativity and passion for personal reflection, he truly impacted all those he touched. Josh believed in this world and knew that one person could make a difference. And he did."
"In his 22 years on this earth, Josh didn't just live life, he was life, and he lived every day to the fullest extent possible while being kind to everyone," they continued. "As the world sheds a tear, we should know that he passed doing what he loved, having just experienced the Northern Lights in Iceland for the first time and commenting, 'This is the happiest day of my life.'"
After learning of the crash, Suspicious Antwerp also issued a statement on social media. "The loss of our close friends has left all of us at Suspicious Antwerp in a state of mourning," the company wrote on Instagram Story. "We want to express our immense gratitude to everyone for their support, condolences and love. The same gratitude goes out to the emergency services, volunteers and many others who have been and are still working selflessly day and night to help loved ones find closure. Let us pick up the pace again soon."