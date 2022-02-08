Why Lindsay Arnold's DWTS Demotion Was "The Best Thing" for Her

Watch : Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold Are "DWTS" Champs

Lindsay Arnold had to think on her feet when she was demoted from Dancing With the Stars pro to troupe member back in 2013.

During her appearance on the Jan. 31 episode of Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast, the ballroom dancer reflected on the big role change and the "total pay cut" she subsequently took. Looking back, Arnold said that the demotion was a learning experience when it came to her dance career and her finances.

"I just was not ready. I hadn't been on the show ever to know how things work," Arnold said. "In hindsight, it's the best thing that happened to me that I went down to being a background dancer."

Arnold, then 18, first joined the ABC dance competition on its 16th season in 2013 as a pro. She finished in eighth place with her celebrity partner, boxer Victor Ortiz, before getting word that she would only be returning to the show as a troupe dancer.