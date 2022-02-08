Brit Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa and Adele were some of the singers favored to win big at the 2022 Brit Awards. Keep scrolling to see who won Album of the Year at London's annual award show.

Watch: Adele Tearfully Postpones Her Las Vegas Residency

And the winner is...

Just hours after Hollywood announced the nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards, London had the opportunity to host their own award show with the 2022 Brit Awards.

Led by comedian Mo Gilligan, the telecast featured plenty of red-hot fashion, impressive performances and show-stopping surprises. But for many pop culture enthusiasts, they're curious to know if their favorite artist won big. Spoiler alert: Adele isn't leaving empty-handed. 

"I didn't realize there were that many songs nominated for Song of the Year," the singer shared after accepting her first award of the night. "I can't believe that a piano ballad went up against that many bangers." 

Adele continued, "It's always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits are such a big part of my career." 

So, who else won big at this year's award show? See below for the list of winners.

Artist of the Year

WINNER: Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice

Brits Rising Star

WINNER: Holly Humberstone
Bree Runway
Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1, "Latest Trends"
WINNER: Adele, "Easy on Me" 
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals, "Don't Play Asylum"
Becky Hill & David Guetta, "Remember"
Central Cee, "Obsessed With You"
Dave featuring Stormzy, "Clash"
Ed Sheeran, "Bad Habits"
Elton John & Dua Lipa, "Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)"
Glass Animals, "Heat Waves"
Joel Corry, Raye, David Guetta, "Bed"
KSI, "Holiday"
Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted, "Wellerman"
Riton X Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman, "Friday"
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions, "Body"
Tom Grennan, "Little Bit of Love"

Best New Artist

Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
WINNER: Little Simz
Self Esteem

Album of the Year

WINNER: Adele, 30
Dave, We're All Alone in This Together
Ed Sheeran, =
Little Simz, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender, Seventeen Going Under

Best Rock, Alternative Artist

Coldplay
Glass Animals
WINNER: Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice

Best Hip-Hop, Rap Artist

AJ Tracey
Central Cee
WINNER: Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz

Best Dance Artist

WINNER: Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Joel Corry
Raye

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Best Pop, R&B Artist

Adele
WINNER: Dua Lipa 
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes

International Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
WINNER: Silk Sonic
The War on Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB, Topic, A7S, "Your Love (9PM)"
Billie Eilish, "Happier Than Ever"
Ckay, "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)"
Doja Cat featuring SZA, "Kiss Me More"
Drake featuring Lil Baby, "Girls Want Girls"
Galantis, Guetta, Little Mix, "Heartbreak Anthem"
Jonasu, "Black Magic"
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, "Stay"
Lil Nas X, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Lil Tjay & 6lack, "Calling My Phone"
Måneskin, "I Wanna Be Your Slave"
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo, "Good 4 U" 
Polo G, "Rapstar"
Tiësto, "The Business"
The Weeknd, "Save Your Tears"

