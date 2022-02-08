Adele Sparks Rich Paul Engagement Rumors With Massive Ring at the 2022 Brit Awards

Watch : Adele's Superfan, Ye's Funky Feet & Shawn's Slip-Up

Oh My God! Are Adele and Rich Paul engaged?

That's rumor currently setting fire after she walked the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger. Needless to say, the pear shaped diamond from Lorraine Schwartz caught everyone's eye.

And that wasn't the only moment that got fans talking.

Before the singer officially graced the stage, she took home the award for Best British Song for her ballad, "Easy on Me." All in all, Adele earned four nominations for the night, including one for Best British Album, for which 30 proved to already be a huge contender.

She later performed "I Drink Wine" at the ceremony, wearing a flowing golden ensemble and sitting cross-legged on a piano.

Adele's performance comes on the heels of her having to postpone her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. In a tearful video shared on Jan. 20—one day before her concert was set to begin—Adele explained that the hurdles faced during preparation were just "impossible."