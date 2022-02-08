The Wendy Williams Show Finds Its New Permanent Guest Host

The Wendy Williams Show has found its permanent guest host, which is a convoluted way of saying that the talk show is keeping its name even though it's hosted by someone else.
A source confirmed to E! News that guest host Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a permanent guest host. She and other celebrities have rotated hosting duties since Wendy Williams stepped back from the role in September. However, a rep for Shepherd remained tight-lipped about this news, telling E! News, "Sherri Shepherd is thrilled to be invited back to guest host the Wendy Williams Show the week of February 21st. No comment on these rumors."
Shepherd is currently set to take the hot seat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.
According to TMZ, producers are waiting to see if Williams' health improves and she is able to return before they decide to change the name of the syndicated talk show. The outlet reports that if Williams' condition remains the same, Shepherd will assume her new position at the start of the upcoming season in September.
More than four months have passed since producers shared Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19. At the time, they said in a statement that she was taking a break to receive treatment and the show would kick off its 13th season in October.
However, the show was delayed for a second time ahead of the premiere.
"[Wendy] has been and continues to be under a doctor's care and is still not ready to return to work," an Instagram statement read. "Her breakthrough COVID case is no longer an issue and she has tested negative but she is still dealing with some ongoing medical issues."
Eventually, producers brought Shepherd, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini and other stars onto the show as guest hosts.
Shepherd went on to have a health scare of her own while hosting the show in December. Rapaport appeared onstage to inform the audience that Shepherd had been taken to the hospital to undergo emergency surgery for a case of appendicitis. Her rep later said in a statement, "She is absolutely devastated that she will not be able to guest host The Wendy Williams Show today, but she is following doctor's orders and expected to make a full recovery. Thank you all for understanding and respecting her privacy."
E! News reached out to the Wendy Williams Show for comment and did not hear back.