The Wendy Williams Show Finds Its New Permanent Guest Host

Watch : Can Sherri Shepherd Pull Off TikTok Dance Moves?

The Wendy Williams Show has found its permanent guest host, which is a convoluted way of saying that the talk show is keeping its name even though it's hosted by someone else.

A source confirmed to E! News that guest host Sherri Shepherd is in talks to become a permanent guest host. She and other celebrities have rotated hosting duties since Wendy Williams stepped back from the role in September. However, a rep for Shepherd remained tight-lipped about this news, telling E! News, "Sherri Shepherd is thrilled to be invited back to guest host the Wendy Williams Show the week of February 21st. No comment on these rumors."

Shepherd is currently set to take the hot seat from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25.

According to TMZ, producers are waiting to see if Williams' health improves and she is able to return before they decide to change the name of the syndicated talk show. The outlet reports that if Williams' condition remains the same, Shepherd will assume her new position at the start of the upcoming season in September.

More than four months have passed since producers shared Williams was diagnosed with COVID-19. At the time, they said in a statement that she was taking a break to receive treatment and the show would kick off its 13th season in October.

However, the show was delayed for a second time ahead of the premiere.