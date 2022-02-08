What’s It Like Dating When Your Dad Is Martin Lawrence? Jasmin Lawrence Says...

Watch : Taylor Hasselhoff Reflects on Artificially Inseminating a Cow!

Meeting your partner's parents can be nerve-wracking, to say the least. Now, imagine how Jasmin Lawrence and Taylor Hasselhoff's suitors must feel!

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars stopped by E! News' Daily Pop Feb. 8 and revealed what it was like to grow up with famous parents—and having them meet their dates.

"They usually know somehow before actually meeting him," Jasmin, whose dad is Martin Lawrence, said. "I don't usually have to say that, somebody tells them or social media."

Thankfully, Jasmine didn't have to worry about any of that with her current boyfriend Eric Murphy since he has some experience growing up with a famous father himself, Eddie Murphy.

"There's so much that I don't have to explain, he just gets it," Jasmine said. "And that's really, really nice."

She continued, "I think we just balance each other out really, really well...so it is a good match."