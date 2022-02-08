What’s It Like Dating When Your Dad Is Martin Lawrence? Jasmin Lawrence Says...

Meeting your partner's parents can be nerve-wracking, to say the least. Now, imagine how Jasmin Lawrence and Taylor Hasselhoff's suitors must feel!
The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars stopped by E! News' Daily Pop Feb. 8 and revealed what it was like to grow up with famous parents—and having them meet their dates.
"They usually know somehow before actually meeting him," Jasmin, whose dad is Martin Lawrence, said. "I don't usually have to say that, somebody tells them or social media."
Thankfully, Jasmine didn't have to worry about any of that with her current boyfriend Eric Murphy since he has some experience growing up with a famous father himself, Eddie Murphy.
"There's so much that I don't have to explain, he just gets it," Jasmine said. "And that's really, really nice."
She continued, "I think we just balance each other out really, really well...so it is a good match."
As for Taylor, David Hasselhoff's daughter, she's working on planning her wedding to Madison Fiore. "We have not set a date, but probably looking forward to 2023 just with all of Covid and everything happening," she said on Daily Pop. "So I think next year, Lake Tahoe is where we want to go: by the lake, chandeliers in the trees, the whole thing."
In the meantime, both Taylor and Jasmine are watching E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules play out.
As part of the series, they had to venture from Hollywood to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colo, where they took on a series of outrageous, messy and challenging jobs in an attempt to prove they're more than just their famous last names—and, perhaps more importantly, try and reopen the ranch after a year of shutdown due to the pandemic.
"They were really supportive, both our dads," Jasmin said of their decision to join the show. "My dad was so excited. He was like, 'Just go out there.' I have a lot of anxiety but he said, 'Just do your best and have fun. Get out of your head, Jas.'"
Added Taylor, "That was the biggest thing, 'Just go enjoy yourself. It's only a month, it's one summer, you're there for a good cause, you'd meet some cool people, play with animals.' He's like, 'You're gonna have the best time, you're, like, meant to do this.'"
Taylor and Jasmin both try to watch every episode with their fathers, which the latter described as "a nice turning of the tables because we're used to watching them."
Plus, it has to be pretty funny for the two actors to watch their daughters complete wild ranch tasks like artificially inseminating a cow. "Just seeing a hand going up a butthole and s--t coming out was just not what you want to see in the morning," Taylor said. "Or anytime."
Hear more from Taylor and Jasmin in the above Daily Pop clip!
Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!.