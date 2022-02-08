Elle Fanning Is a Tearful Michelle Carter in the First The Girl From Plainville Teaser

Elle Fanning is bringing Michelle Carter's case to the small screen.
Hulu released the first teaser for the limited series The Girl From Plainville on Tuesday, Feb. 8, giving fans a look at how the controversial true story will be told. In the preview, a young Michelle tells her parents that her boyfriend, Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan), is dead.
In 2014, the teen committed suicide in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Kmart.
But there's more to his death than meets the eye, as investigators discover the thousands of texts that Michelle sent Conrad leading up to his suicide. The messages reveal that Michelle encouraged Conrad to take his own life, leading people to question, "What motive could she possibly have for telling him to kill himself?"
And though she may have played a role in his death, Michelle is just as heartbroken to lose her boyfriend. "You don't get it," she insists. "This is our love story."
Seeing as the series is based on a true story, many people know that Michelle was ultimately convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017. She went on to appeal the conviction but in Jan. 2020, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear her case.
Michelle was sentenced to 15 months in prison but was released after less than a year, with prison officials citing good behavior. At the time, sheriff spokesperson Jonathan Darling said in a statement, "Michelle has earned enough time off her sentence to be able to end her sentence on January 23rd. She's attended programs, she's had a job, she's been polite to our staff and volunteers and she gets along with the inmates. There have been no disciplinary problems with her whatsoever and she's been a model inmate in here at Bristol County."
Nearly seven months later, Hulu announced The Great actress would tell Michelle and Conrad's story.
But writers, executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus promise The Girl From Plainville will be a sensitive look at the case, a request that Elle had when signing on to the show. "She did not want this to feel sensational," Patrick told Entertainment Weekly. "She wanted it to be an honest portrayal of not just these families and what they went through, but from what people are going through in general on a day-to-day basis when it comes to their mental health."
True crime fans can see the series when it premieres on Hulu March 29.