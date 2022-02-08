Brit Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Before Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at the star-studded 2022 Brit Awards, see what your favorite stars are wearing on the red carpet outside London's 02 Arena.

By Mike Vulpo Feb 08, 2022 7:25 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsCelebrities
Watch: Celebrities Who Won 2021: Adele, Britney Spears & More!

The hottest red carpet is happening right across the pond!

On Feb. 8, some of the biggest stars came together for the 2022 Brit Awards happening at the world-famous 02 Arena in London. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the award show will feature an impressive lineup of performers including all five Artist of the Year nominees: Adele, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz and Sam Fender.

As for who was expected to win big, it's hard not to deny the power of Adele. Her latest album, 30, was the biggest seller of 2021, with more than 600,000 copies flying off the shelves in just six weeks.

At the same time, Glass Animals may be the unexpected winner for Song of the Year thanks to their global hit "Heat Waves."

Before the show kicked off, however, your favorite stars dressed to impress on the red carpet. From Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's matching date night look to Ed's bright blue suit, this year's attendees didn't disappoint.  

photos
Party Pics: Global

Keep scrolling to see who deserves the title of Best Dressed in London. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Olivia Rodrigo
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Hannah Waddingham
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Adele
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Ed Sheeran
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tom Daley
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited
Johnny McDaid & Courteney Cox
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Vick Hope
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Fleur East
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Griff
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Whittaker
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited
Reece Parkinson
JMEnternational/Getty Images
Sir Mo Farah
JMEnternational/Getty Images
Laura Whitmore
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gemma Cairney
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Becky Hill
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Olivia Neill
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Emily Atack
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Joy Crookes
JMEnternational/Getty Images
Meekz
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Zara McDermott
JMEnternational/Getty Images
Gracey
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Bree Runway
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for BRIT Awards Limited
Graziano Di Prima & Oti Mabuse
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Jodie Whittaker
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
Mollie King
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Raye
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
David Guetta & Jessica Ledon
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
AJ Odudu
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Oti Mabuse
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Abby Roberts
photos
View More Photos From Brit Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

2
Exclusive

Victoria Beckham Reveals the Spice Girls Song She Can't Stand Today

3

Flesh-Eating Bacteria "Destroyed" This Botched Patient's Nose

4
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

5

Go Inside Devin Booker’s Home Where He Spends Time With Kendall Jenner

Latest News

Exclusive

How's Dating With Your Dad as Martin Lawrence? Jasmin Lawrence Says...

Exclusive

Victoria Beckham Reveals the Spice Girls Song She Can't Stand Today

The Future of Love Victor Revealed

Elle Fanning Is The Girl From Plainville in Hulu Teaser

See Every Look on the 2022 Brit Awards Red Carpet

Flesh-Eating Bacteria "Destroyed" This Botched Patient's Nose

Go Inside Devin Booker’s Home Where He Spends Time With Kendall Jenner