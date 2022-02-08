See How Flesh-Eating Bacteria "Destroyed" This Botched Patient's Nose

Watch: Woman's Nose Is Destroyed by Flesh-Eating Bacteria

Fed up with all the faces. 

After a lifetime of being gawked at everywhere she goes, new patient Edna is eager to meet Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow on tonight's all-new episode of Botched.

And when we say "a lifetime," we mean it.

As Edna explains in this sneak peek clip, all of her medical problems began when she just one year old.

"When I was a baby, I was sick," she tells the Botched cameras. "My dad told the doctor just to not let me die."

The issue, it turned out, was "flesh eating bacteria" that had "destroyed" Edna's nose. She's since undergone four different surgeries in an attempt to fix the damage, but nothing's been successful thus far. 

"I had to lead my entire life with people staring at me," Edna adds. "And it tears me apart."

Even worse, she feels as though her medical problems have negatively impacted her daughter's life.

Speaking to her, Edna says, "I wish this never happened because it changed your life totally, and it's very uncomfortable, like, when you see somebody's looking at you different than other people around. People look and they turn around and they look again."

"I don't want to be judged by what I look like," Edna adds in a confessional. "I don't want people to look at me as this. Because I'm not this."

Watch the complete sneak peek in the above clip, and hear more of Edna's story on tonight's all-new episode.

