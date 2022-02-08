Go Inside NBA Star Devin Booker's Arizona Home Where He Spends Time With Kendall Jenner

Watch : Inside Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker's New Year's Getaway

NBA star Devin Booker is getting Ws on and off the court—and his impressive Arizona mansion where he spends quality time with girlfriend Kendall Jenner is proof of that.



For Architectural Digest's newest issue, the Suns shooting guard gives a peek inside of his expansive home, which is located right outside Phoenix. With the help of Kathleen Clements and her son and design partner, Tommy Clements, Booker's childhood idea for his desert oasis came together.



"When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, I'd close my eyes before bed and imagine what my house might one day look like," he told Architectural Digest. "The size or shape of the home would be different depending on the night, but the interiors were always the same: modern with a bit of nostalgia in the mix."



Booker's home, which sits in the shadow of the Phoenix Mountains, comes complete with a yard that possesses a Bali-inspired swimming pool, a firepit, a guesthouse and retracting walls of glass.