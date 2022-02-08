2022 Oscars: Beyoncé, Kristen Stewart and Ariana DeBose Among First-Time Nominees

Watch : Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & More After-Party Looks

Even Hollywood royalty can still experience a first.

In case you missed the big news, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan woke up bright and early on Feb. 8 to announce this year's nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards.

For some nominees like Denzel Washington and Nicole Kidman, they know what it feels like to learn they are an Oscar nominee. But for others like Beyoncé and Kristen Stewart, they are experiencing the thrills for the very first time this week.

Beyoncé picked up her very first Oscar nomination for Best Original Song thanks to "Be Alive," a power ballad featured in King Richard. As for Kristen, her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer could land her the title of Best Actress in a Leading Role.

"I didn't have much of an idea of her before I started, so nothing was ever going to be a huge surprise," Kristen shared on E!'s Daily Pop when discussing her portrayal of the People's Princess. "I didn't have a pre-conceived notion of who she was. I knew that people missed her and that the world was rocked by the loss of her."