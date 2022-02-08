How to Watch Jennifer Lopez & Maluma's Marry Me Concert on TV & Online

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma just announced a concert special celebrating their new film Marry Me. Get all the details on how you can watch on TikTok, E! and Peacock.

A night that will have you saying "I do."

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma just announced a special concert event in honor of their new film, Marry Me, and E! has all the details on the big event.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live, a one-hour concert event, will debut exclusively on Peacock's TikTok (@peacocktv) at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT tonight, Feb. 8. The event will then stream on Peacock Thursday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and right here on E! on that day at 10:30 p.m., as well as air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

J.Lo will perform six songs from Marry Me, including her duet with Maluma "On My Way." Maluma will also perform an intimate, acoustic version of his song "Segundo."

Inspired by the film's theme of love, four real-life couples will be married during the concert by an ordained minister with Lopez and Maluma in attendance.

Marry Me, in theaters and streaming on Peacock this Friday, Feb. 11, tells the story of superstar Kat Valdez. When Kat finds out her A-list fiancé Bastian (Maluma) has cheated on her minutes before a live concert, she makes a split-second decision to marry a random audience member played by Owen Wilson.

Before the concert airs on E! this Thursday night, binge our J.Lo mini-movie marathon on Feb. 10 starting at 1 p.m. with Enough and The Wedding Planner.

The Marry Me movie soundtrack is available now.

