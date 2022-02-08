Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz and More Couples Who Could Make the Oscars a Date Night

Watch : Best Fashion Moments at The 2021 Oscars

And the award for cutest couple at the Oscars goes to…

Actually, there are quite a few strong contenders in that category at the upcoming 94th annual Academy Awards.

For instance, after Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the 2022 Oscar nominees during a livestream on Feb. 8, fans noticed that both Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are nominated for their performances in The Power of the Dog.

In addition to being a couple in real life (they started dating in 2016 after working together on the FX series Fargo and now share two children), they star as a married pair in the 1920s-set western drama. Plemmons plays George Burbank, who runs a Montana ranch with his brother Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch), while Dunst plays Rose Gordon, a widowed inn keeper and mother who is tormented by Phil after she marries George. And they each scored nods in the supporting role categories for their work.