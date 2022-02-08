Pregnant Rihanna's Bump-Baring New Look Is Exactly What You Came For

It's only taken us about four, five seconds to fawn over Rihanna's chic maternity fashion ever since she announced her pregnancy. See the first photo of the singer since her reveal.

By Kisha Forde Feb 08, 2022 6:01 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesRihannaCelebrities
Watch: Rihanna Goes Instagram Official With Her Pregnancy!

Rihanna is making it work.
 
A little more than a week after the nine-time Grammy winner revealed she was expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna showed fans exactly why she remains the queen of chic.
 
During a stylish outing over the weekend, the "Work" singer slipped on an all-black ensemble including a laced-up top paired with black leggings, allowing her growing baby bump to be on full display. The mom-to-be accessorized her look with a black hoody, black sunglasses and black stiletto heels.

It's safe to say she always has fashion on the brain.

For her bump debut Jan. 31, Rihanna, alongside A$AP, posed in a pink quilted vintage Chanel coat paired with gold and multi-colored gemstone jewels.

Before their earth-shattering announcement, the pair have kept details of their long-term relationship under wraps. Well, that is, until A$AP referred to Rihanna as "the love of his life" in May 2021.

"She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he told GQ. "I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

photos
Pregnant Rihanna Debuts Baby Bump

Now, Rihanna's latest pics definitively prove one thing: We're in for the looks of a lifetime.

Diggzy/REX/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

2
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

3

Go Inside Devin Booker’s Home Where He Spends Time With Kendall Jenner

For even more of Rihanna's must-see looks sported during her pregnancy, keep scrolling...

Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images
Nov. 30

RiRi kept her hands clasped together during her trip to Bridgetown, Barbados last fall. She donned an orange slip dress for a ceremony in her homeland.

@246PAPS / BACKGRID
Nov. 30

She had a layered look, thanks to this white dress and buttoned blazer, while accepting her National Hero award in Barbados.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Dec. 3

Red, white and blue through and through! RiRi fiercely posed in bright blue boots, a pair of sunglasses and a baggy puffer jacket when she and A$AP Rocky stopped by a Basquiat exhibit in New York.

Peter Cruz / SplashNews.com
Dec. 6

Over the shoulder chic? The musician carried a Gucci purse along with matching peachy trousers and an oversized jacket, slung over one shoulder. She joined the rapper for dinner at Cipriani in NYC.

Roger / BACKGRID
Jan. 11

No one can pull off sweats like Rihanna, who looked cozy when heading to Nobu in West Hollywood with A$AP Rocky at the start of the new year.

VEGAN / BACKGRID
Jan. 12

Rihanna opted for a hooded puffer vest while sharing a meal with her boyfriend at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

PapCulture / BACKGRID
Jan. 16

The couple enjoyed dinner before going to the recording studio, with RiRi sporting ripped jeans, a blue top and a green bomber jacket.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Jan. 19

All leather everything. The duo left a restaurant in Manhattan while trying to avoid the cameras.

RiSap / BACKGRID
Jan. 21

For a day out in NYC, the "We Found Love" vocalist piled on layers of black clothing. 

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 22

She kept it sporty with a jersey-style top, red jacket, pair of thick gloves and baseball cap as she headed to Peasant, an Italian restaurant in New York, with A$AP Rocky.

BACKGRID
Jan. 25

RiRi was seen picking up dinner in this bold ensemble, featuring pops of orange.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 25

Rihanna was covered head to toe in a blue monochrome outfit with her hair pulled back.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jan. 26

This camo queen paired an army-print pant with an orange, fuzzy-trimmed coat while visiting Flight Club in the Big Apple.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Jan. 27

Rihanna covered up with a statement-making, black-and-white shawl during this NYC outing.

North Woods / BACKGRID
Jan. 28

Just three days before sharing her pregnancy news with the world, RiRi wore this baggy black Celine jacket and Vans sneakers. The occasion? She was shopping at Tiffany & Co. 

Trending Stories

1

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

2
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

3

Go Inside Devin Booker’s Home Where He Spends Time With Kendall Jenner

4

Bow Down to These Stars' Royally Perfect Portrayals of Princess Diana

5

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

Latest News

Flesh-Eating Bacteria "Destroyed" This Botched Patient's Nose

Go Inside Devin Booker’s Home Where He Spends Time With Kendall Jenner

2022 Oscars: Beyoncé and Kristen Stewart Among First-Time Nominees

See the Steamy Teaser for Hulu's Conversations With Friends

How to Watch Jennifer Lopez & Maluma's Marry Me Concert on TV

Pregnant Rihanna's Bump-Baring New Look Is Exactly What You Came For

Couples Who Could Make the Oscars a Date Night