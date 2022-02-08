Bling Empire's Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee Are Married: Go Inside Their Secret Wedding

Surprise!
Bling Empire stars Cherie Chan and Jessey Lee are married, the couple exclusively revealed on E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The newlyweds just broke the news that they secretly tied the knot on Sept. 8, 2021 at the Château de Saran castle in Champagne, France. It was a very small, intimate ceremony due to COVID restrictions with only 8 guests. They plan to hold a big wedding at a later date, so their families can attend.
"This wedding, he planned everything," Cherie revealed exclusively. "I was not excited to get married because for me back then, I wanted to get married because I wanted my mom to be there. And he did everything, so I think I got lucky. I didn't have to do anything, I wasn't bridezilla."
Cherie looks stunning in a custom strapless Nicole + Felicia wedding dress that featured 500 yards of layered tulle and a 12-foot train with an equally long veil that was embellished with thousands of ostrich feathers and crystals and a jeweled headband. She completed her look with Hueb jewelry and shoes by Sophia Webster.
Meanwhile, Jessey looked dashing in a black suit by Dior and Dolce & Gabbana.
Cherie originally proposed to Jessey during season one of Bling Empire, but Jessey later surprised Cherie in August 2021 with his own proposal in Paris right before their wedding.
"It was something that I always wanted to do," Jessey gushed. Cherie added, "I was shocked. I was like, 'What are you doing?!'"
As a wedding gift to Jessey, Chérie wrote and recorded an original love song called "Destiny." They filmed the wedding and took their time editing the footage into a beautiful video. The song "Destiny" by Chérie will be out on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) on iTunes, and the full video will debut that same day on Cherie's YouTube channel.
In addition to breaking big wedding news, Cherie and Jessey, who are parents to J'adore, 5, and Jevon, 2, also revealed why they decided to leave the hit Netflix show during filming for season two.
"We just thought it was time for us to move on and focus on our family, our businesses," Jessey dished.