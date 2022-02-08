2022 Oscar Nominations: All the Shocking Snubs and Surprises From Lady Gaga to Kristen Stewart

The Academy announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars, revealing Kristen Stewart is back in the races after being snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild.

The Academy is keeping us on our toes.

On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 2022 Oscars. As such, they had the honor of delivering the good news that Kristen Stewart is up for her first-ever Academy Award following her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer. (She joins other first-time nominees Beyoncé, Kirsten DunstJessie BuckleyAriana DeBose and Aunjanue Ellis.)

But Jordan and Ross also had the unfortunate responsibility of delivering bad news too, revealing that House of Gucci's Lady Gaga and Nightmare Alley's Bradley Cooper were not nominated in any of the acting categories after receiving critical acclaim for their recent performances.

Unsurprisingly, the singer's little monsters responded with furor on social media. "Lady Gaga is the only leading actress to be nominated at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics Choice, BAFTA this year," one person so eloquently tweeted, "won a trifecta so HOW THE F--K?!?!?!"

To see the other snubs and surprises from the 2022 Oscar nominations, keep scrolling!

Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures
SNUB: Lady Gaga

After being nominated for the SAG Awards, BAFTAs and at other ceremonies, people assumed the singer-turned-actress was a shoe-in for a nomination for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci. But the star was beat out of the category by Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman, as well as first-time nominee Kristen Stewart.

Pablo Larrain
SURPRISE: Kristen Stewart

After being snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild, the Spencer actress received a nomination for Best Actress, alongside Olivia Colman, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman. This is Stewart's first-ever nomination for an Academy Award.

20th Century Studios/Moviestore/Shutterstock
SNUB: Jodie Comer

On social media, the Last Duel actress has been celebrated for her powerful portrayal of Marguerite de Carrouges, a woman sexually assaulted in 14th century France. But popular opinion does not sway Academy voters, as she was passed over in the Lead Actress category.

Fabio Lovino © 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures
SNUB: Jared Leto

While the SAG Awards applauded Leto's portrayal of Paolo Gucci in House of Gucci, it seems it didn't meet the criteria for the Academy. This shocking news comes nearly seven years after he won Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Dallas Buyer's Club.

Netflix
SURPRISE: Don't Look Up

After receiving mixed reviews and being the butt of many jokes for the characters' appearances, Adam McKay's Netflix film has done surprising well on the awards circuit. The film is nominated for Best Picture by the Academy, as well as Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture by the Screen Actors Guild.

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.
SNUB: Bradley Cooper

With Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley both in contention for the Academy Awards, Cooper had double the chances to be nominated in the acting categories. Alas, it seems it wasn't meant to be. That being said, the actor technically received a nomination for Best Picture as he was on the producing team for Nightmare Alley. The Screen Actors Guild recently nominated the star for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Paul Thomas Anderson's movie. 

Warner Bros/Moviestore/Shutterstock
SURPRISE: Dune

Though the sci-fi film was only nominated for Best Stunt Ensemble by a Motion Picture by the Screen Actors Guild, it received 10 nominations from the Academy, including Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Makeup And Hairstyling, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Picture. Despite this recognition, director Denis Villeneuve and the cast were snubbed in their respective categories.

