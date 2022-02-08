These Emotional Reactions From the 2022 Beijing Olympics Are the True Winners

Watch : 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

Get ready for your heart to do a few flips!



As the 2022 Beijing Olympics continue to have viewers on the edge of their seats (or couches), fans have also been enjoying watching their favorite athletes' heartwarming reactions to their wins—and loses. And if you missed it, not to worry, we have you all covered when it comes to the most emotional moments.



Take, for instance, when silver medalist Manuel Fettner of Team Austria literally jumped for joy—and gave us not just one, but two golden responses after the Men's Normal Hill Individual Final Round.

And a special shoutout also goes to China's Wu Dajing who threw his fist in the air in celebration after they took home the first gold medal from the 2,000m mixed-team relay of short-track speed skating. Believe it or not, Dajing edged out Italy's Pietro Sighel by just .016 seconds—so victory was well earned, indeed.