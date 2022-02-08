Tom Brady Hints at Possible NFL Return

Watch : Tom Brady Faces a "Difficult Issue" With Wife Gisele Bundchen

We're not saying he's a patriot, but if recently retired QB Tom Brady was needed back into action, he might just answer the call.



During an episode of his SiriusXM show Let's Go! on Feb. 7, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, was asked by his co-host Jim Gray about making a possible return to the game he loves.



"[Michael Jordan] came back. Muhammad Ali came back," Gray said. "Mike Tyson came back. So inevitably, some quarterback's going to get hurt or not perform at the level and it's gonna start in July in training camp. It's gonna go again in September and probably again in October and November. How are you gonna entertain those thoughts? And would you ever consider that?"

The seven-time Super Bowl champion kept his fans guessing with his response, replying, "You know, I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision."