See How Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish and More Celebrated Their 2022 Oscar Nominations

A few stars are one step closer to making their dreams come true and nabbing a coveted Academy Award.

On Feb. 8, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the 2022 Oscar nominations during a live stream, revealing that the western drama The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations followed by sci-fi flick Dune with 10. In their wake is the coming-of-age story Belfast and remake of the musical West Side Story, each earning seven nods, while King Richard—which is based on the true story of Venus Williams, Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams—received six.

Haven't watched all the contenders yet? Don't worry! You still have a few weeks left to binge-watch them. The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday, Mar. 27.

Can't wait until then? Celebrate this year's nominees by reading some of their reactions.