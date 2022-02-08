See How Kirsten Dunst, Ariana DeBose, Billie Eilish and More Celebrated Their 2022 Oscar Nominations

The 2022 Oscar nominations have finally been revealed. Scroll on to read the reactions from more nominees, including Olivia Colman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Questlove and more.

A few stars are one step closer to making their dreams come true and nabbing a coveted Academy Award.

On Feb. 8, Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan announced the 2022 Oscar nominations during a live stream, revealing that the western drama The Power of the Dog leads the pack with 12 nominations followed by sci-fi flick Dune with 10. In their wake is the coming-of-age story Belfast and remake of the musical West Side Story, each earning seven nods, while King Richard—which is based on the true story of Venus Williams, Serena Williams and their father Richard Williams—received six. 

Haven't watched all the contenders yet? Don't worry! You still have a few weeks left to binge-watch them. The 94th annual Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif. on Sunday, Mar. 27.

Can't wait until then? Celebrate this year's nominees by reading some of their reactions.

And congratulations to all the nominees!

 

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX
Kirsten Dunst

"To be honored by the Academy is a truly humbling experience," the Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee said in a statement, giving a shout-out to her longtime love and The Power of the Dog costar Jesse Plemons. "For both Jesse and I to get our first nominations together is beyond our wildest dreams. Congratulations to Jane [Campion], Benedict [Cumberbatch], Kodi [Smit-McPhee] and Jesse on their nominations and the entire cast and crew of The Power of the Dog. Working on this film was a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I'm forever grateful for Jane trusting me to bring Rose's story to life. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing our work and for putting me amongst such a remarkable group of actresses."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell

"Words cannot describe how honored and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song 'No Time To Die,'" the sibling duo, who are nominated in the Best Original Song category for their song in No Time to Die, said in a statement. "It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It's completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists. To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted. Thank you to the Academy, from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you to Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson for allowing us this incredible opportunity, and to be part of Daniel Craig's unparalleled legacy as James Bond. Thank you to Cary Joji Fukunaga, and last but not least, thank you to Hans Zimmer, Stephen Lipson and Johnny Marr for being an absolute joy to work with on this song."

Niko Tavernise
Ariana DeBose

"WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?!" the West Side Story star, who is up in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, tweeted. "Once I compose myself I'll have real words to say. But until then… "

 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lin-Manuel Miranda

"So many times I happy screamed for friends this morning (@questlove! @ArianaDeBose! @paulgtazewell ! more!)," Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Best Original Song nominee (for his song "Dos Oruguitas" in Encanto) tweeted, "but I woke up all of Washington Heights for @germaine_franco & Garfield & our #TickTickBoomMovie editors @MyronKerstein and Andy Weisblum! Grateful grateful grateful!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Image
Questlove

"DDFSVGBDFHRTMJUJYHTGRFBGHJUYETGRBNHJUJHTGRFBGHFGJYHGRFBGHJUYJHTGEBDFNH J!!!!!!!!!!" the Best Documentary (Feature) nominee forSummer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) tweeted, later adding, "Oscar Nominated Film Director Questlove......I just need to see this in print. !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX
Olivia Colman

"Oh my god yes. I'm SO EXCITED!!!" the actress, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in The Lost Daughter, said in a statement. "And with Maggie [Gyllenhaal] and Jessie [Buckley], and our fellow nominees, this feeling right now is bloody brilliant. Thank you thank you thank thank you xxxxxx."

 

 

GLEN WILSON
Nicole Kidman

"WOW!  I'm so overwhelmed!" the actress, who is nominated in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category for her performance in Being the Ricardos, said in a statement. "Just having breakfast with my family when the nominations came in. What a beautiful way to find out!  I share this with them, Javier [Bardem], J.K. [Simmons], Nina [Arianda] and with ALL the cast and Aaron Sorkin, as this is ours together.  This was the hardest role I've ever done and to be honored this way is deeply appreciated. And to Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr, thank you for trusting me with the opportunity to inhabit your mother.  Lucille Ball is one of Hollywood's greatest icons.  She was ahead of her time.  From actress to producer to studio head, mother and wife, she's an extraordinary inspiration! Thank you Lucille Ball.  And to everyone who worked on this film both in front of and behind the camera, our passionate and hardworking crew, Amazon, Todd Black, Aaron Sorkin, this nomination is ours to share!"

Apple TV+
Denzel Washington

"The Tragedy of Macbeth was one of the best experiences of my career," the actor, who is up in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his role in the film, said in a statement. "Joel Coen is a genius and I hope the nominations for the film will allow for more people to enjoy a terrific cinematic experience. Thank you to the members of the Academy for the recognition and to A24 and Apple for their ongoing support."

