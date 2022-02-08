The 100’s Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley Expecting Baby Together 3 Years After Miscarriage

Watch : Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Cosmo, Kulture, Apple & More!

Congratulations are in store 100 times over for Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley.



The 100 co-stars—who delighted CW fans in 2019 when they announced that they tied the knot—both revealed on Feb. 7 that they will be expanding their family.



"Our journey to pregnancy was not always smooth sailing," Eliza captioned a sweet Instagram photo of her and Bob's feet in matching slippers that read "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear," alongside a smaller set that read "Baby Bear." She added, "But we are elated to announce our little bundle is officially on the way."



Bob also shared the big news in his post with the same pic, writing, "Gearing up for the greatest roles ever. Big little shoes to fill and we cannot wait!"

The heartwarming news comes nearly a year after Bob and Eliza revealed that they suffered a miscarriage in 2019. The couple—who opened up about their experience during a February 2020 convention in Vancouver, per Now to Love—explained that although the process was "heartbreaking," that they had plans to try again.