The 100’s Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley Expecting Baby Together 3 Years After Miscarriage

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley are starting a new chapter together. The 100 co-stars and real-life couple announced her pregnancy news in an adorable Instagram announcement on Feb. 7.

Congratulations are in store 100 times over for Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley.
 
The 100 co-stars—who delighted CW fans in 2019 when they announced that they tied the knot—both revealed on Feb. 7 that they will be expanding their family. 
 
"Our journey to pregnancy was not always smooth sailing," Eliza captioned a sweet Instagram photo of her and Bob's feet in matching slippers that read "Papa Bear" and "Mama Bear," alongside a smaller set that read "Baby Bear." She added, "But we are elated to announce our little bundle is officially on the way."
 
Bob also shared the big news in his post with the same pic, writing, "Gearing up for the greatest roles ever. Big little shoes to fill and we cannot wait!"

The heartwarming news comes nearly a year after Bob and Eliza revealed that they suffered a miscarriage in 2019. The couple—who opened up about their experience during a February 2020 convention in Vancouver, per Now to Love—explained that although the process was "heartbreaking," that they had plans to try again.

It was just two months after season six of The 100 wrapped in April 2019 that both Bob and Eliza sent fans into a bit of frenzy when they revealed that they were not only together—but had exchanged their "I do's."

"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate [Bob Morley]," Eliza tweeted in June 2019. "We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time." 

In his own post, Bob noted that the pair were "beyond happy."

"It is with such a full heart that I call [Eliza Taylor] my wife," Morley also tweeted. "This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind."

Their announcement also comes a little more than a month after Eliza gave a sweet shoutout to her other half in celebration of his birthday last December.

"Happy Birthday to my partner in work, my partner in love and my partner in life," the actress wrote in an Instagram post. "There is nobody in the world I'd rather be on this journey with. Love you, Bob."

