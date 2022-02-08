Get $101 Worth of Lancôme Anti-Aging Skincare Products for Just $46

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Practically every time I ask someone about their anti-aging skincare secrets, I hear the words "Lancôme Génifique" followed by an enthusiastic sentiment about using the line "religiously for years." When you hear about a product that often, it's hard to resist checking it out. This anti-aging skincare range gets results and makes a major difference. Even if anti-aging isn't your top skincare concern right now, it's never a bad thing to get ahead of the game. Plus, these products are incredibly hydrating, give my skin a healthy glow, and make me look like I got the full night of sleep that I should have strived for (oops).
Right now, Lancôme has a 25% sale sitewide, which is definitely worth the shop (in full transparency, as I worked on this story, many products sold out in just minutes. So, I hit pause, shopped for myself and then resumed my work). If you're going to buy one Lancôme product right now, you might as well make it four and go for the Génifique Discovery Gift Set.
This bundle has the Crème Radiance cleanser, Advanced Génifique Face Serum, Advanced Génifique Eye Cream, and an Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask. This is definitely worth the hype. There are many reasons that customers have used Lancôme Génifique for years. Do. Not. Miss. Out.
Lancôme Génifique Discovery Gift Set
This four-piece set has luxurious skincare products that are incredibly effective.
1. Crème Radiance is a cleanser with a cream-to-foam formula. It's soothing and gentle while removing dirt and makeup (even the waterproof kind).
2. Advanced Génifique Face Serum gives you that glow you've always wanted while combating the signs of aging. This serum makes my skin feel smooth, radiant, and luminous.
3. Advanced Génifique Eye Cream targets wrinkles and dark circles. It makes your skin look visible brightened and keeps it hydrated all day.
4. This Advanced Génifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask is a true luxury. Use this for just 10 minutes to hydrate, plump, and smooth the skin.
Lancôme's Génifique anti-aging skincare products have a devoted following. Here are some rave reviews from customers who are happy with their results after years of use.
One shopper called this set, "phenomenal," explaining, "After working long shifts at the hospital during COVID, this eye cream saved my youth! I noticed a brightened look under my eyes and colleagues teased me for getting my beauty sleep not knowing this was my secret. I even got carded with my mask while I'm a decade above the legal age! This transformed my life. Additionally it helped to heal and hide a dog bit scar I had on my face! Just an added bonus! I would highly recommend and purchase! I used almost all of it up because it showed results!"
Another declared, "I swear by it," adding, "I am in love with this product. I have been using it every morning for the past 10 years. My face has not aged at all. I have no wrinkles or sunspots, and glowing healthy skin."
"My skin feels nourished all day even when wearing a face mask. I live in a dry climate so staying moisturized can be a challenge. Génifique keeps my skin looking healthy and radiant," a customer wrote.
A different shopper kept it simple, writing, "I just love it because it works for me and I will always buy more"
"I have been using Genifique on my skin morning and night for 5 years, plus I mix 1-2 drops with my foundation which gives more of a glow to the skin," a Lancôme loyalist shared.
A shopper said, "I love this product very much. I 've been using it for over 10 years now. My skin is smooth and bright."
A fan of the products gushed, "Excellent serum, my skin just drinks it in and the effects are amazing. I use it on my neck also and my 51 year old self still looks 35
So glad I switched to Lancôme a year ago and I won't go back to anything else!"
