Where Armie Hammer Stands With Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers After His Rehab Stay

Watch : Armie Hammer Leaves Rehab Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

New details are emerging about Armie Hammer's relationship with estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.

As E! News last reported, the Call Me by Your Name actor was said to be "doing great" following his stay at the Florida treatment facility, according to a statement from his lawyer in December.

His attorney didn't say when exactly Hammer departed the center but confirmed he had "left" the facility about six months after Vanity Fair reported that he had begun his stay. In June 2021, three anonymous sources told the outlet that Hammer checked into a facility to treat his "drug, alcohol and sex issues."

Now, a People report has surfaced claiming that Hammer and his estranged wife, Chambers, are "figuring things out as a couple" despite their breakup in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

While Hammer and Chambers are working on their co-parenting relationship, sources tell E! News that they're not currently reconciling. One source with knowledge of the situation exclusively tells E! News, "They are not back together."

The former couple is, however, in touch due to their co-parenting dynamic with daughter Harper, 7, and son Ford, 4. "They are in communication," the insider says. "They are focused on the kids and they are making co-parenting work."