The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

The Academy has officially spoken.
After another year of unforgettable blockbuster movies, the list of nominations for the 94th Academy Awards is officially here—and we have all of the details about who could be accepting the statues for one of Hollywood's biggest nights. On Feb. 8, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan were on hand to announce this year's lucky list of recipients, their (highly entertaining!) broadcast airing live from several of the Academy's social media platforms.
As a refresher, a few of last year's winners made history, including Daniel Kaluuya, who became the seventh-youngest winner of an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, and Anthony Hopkins—the then-83-year-old becoming the eldest to hold the trophy with his Best Actor win for his role in The Father.
So, it's no wonder that fans have been on the edge of their seats for the list of this year's stars and movies that left us wanting more throughout 2021.
For this year's big night, the Oscars will take center stage at their home at Hollywood's Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. Viewers can tune in to the ceremony on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2022 Oscars:
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan, Cruella
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano
Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune
Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley
Paul Tazewell, West Side Story
Best Sound
Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri, Belfast
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hempbill, Ron Bartlett, Dune
Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor, No Time to Die
Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog
Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy, West Side Story
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu-Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Song
"Be Alive," King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto
"Down to Joy," Belfast
"No Time to Die," No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Picture
Belfast
Coda
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story