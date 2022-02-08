Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Grab a seat and get comfortable (and excited!) because the jaw-dropping list of contenders nominated for the 2022 Academy Awards has finally arrived.

By Kisha Forde Feb 08, 2022 1:24 PMTags
MoviesTVAwardsOscarsCelebrities
Watch: Oscars 2021: Dua Lipa, Rihanna & More After-Party Looks

The Academy has officially spoken.
 
After another year of unforgettable blockbuster movies, the list of nominations for the 94th Academy Awards is officially here—and we have all of the details about who could be accepting the statues for one of Hollywood's biggest nights. On Feb. 8, actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan were on hand to announce this year's lucky list of recipients, their (highly entertaining!) broadcast airing live from several of the Academy's social media platforms.
 
As a refresher, a few of last year's winners made history, including Daniel Kaluuya, who became the seventh-youngest winner of an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, and Anthony Hopkins—the then-83-year-old becoming the eldest to hold the trophy with his Best Actor win for his role in The Father.
 
So, it's no wonder that fans have been on the edge of their seats for the list of this year's stars and movies that left us wanting more throughout 2021.

photos
Oscars 2021: History-Making Moments

For this year's big night, the Oscars will take center stage at their home at Hollywood's Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. Viewers can tune in to the ceremony on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Bryan Bedder for Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

2

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

3

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

Without further ado, here are the nominees for the 2022 Oscars:

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Niko Tavernise

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Niv Adiri, Belfast 

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hempbill, Ron Bartlett, Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor, No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Netflix

Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard 

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

© 2021 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu-Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney

Best Original Song

"Be Alive," King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto

"Down to Joy," Belfast

"No Time to Die," No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do," Four Good Days

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

 

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Kerry Hayes/20th Century Studios

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Chiabella James/Warner Bros.

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Pablo Larrain

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Best Picture

Belfast

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

2
Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

3

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

4
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

5

Pete Davidson Officially Calls Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"

Latest News

Kristen Stewart Scores First-Ever Oscar Nomination for Spencer

Yale Football Alum Kyle Mullen Dead at 24 After Navy "Hell Week"

Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

Must-Have Hair Styling Tools If You Can't Afford the Dyson Airwrap

Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows How She Tried to Hide Her Baby Bump

Greek Chic Is the Latest Home Trend to Take Over TikTok & Instagram