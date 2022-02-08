French Montana Reveals He Met the Tinder Swindler and Shares a Selfie to Prove It

Just call this an "Unforgettable" meeting.

Days after Netflix released The Tinder Swindler—a true crime documentary about Simon Leviev, an Israeli man who allegedly conned thousands of dollars from women he met on Tinder—French Montana revealed that he had unknowingly once crossed paths with the alleged fraudster and shared a throwback selfie of their encounter. In a photo posted to his Instagram Story on Jan. 6, the 37-year-old rapper wrote alongside a laughing emoji, "I can't believe I met the swindler."

The image showed French and the alleged con man, born Shimon Hayut, posing together on what appeared to be a plane. Wearing headphones, the "Pop That" artist can be seen flashing a peace sign next to Simon.

In The Tindler Swindler, multiple women alleged that they were scammed by Simon after he purported himself to be the son of Israeli diamond magnate Lev Leviev. They claimed that Simon lured them into a romantic relationship with lavish dates before asking for money so he could escape from so-called enemies in the cut-throat diamond industry. Interpol and Israeli police say they believe Simon, who was then a wanted man in several countries, would use the money to pay for dates with the next victim in his scam.