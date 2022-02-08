Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows How She Tried to Hide Her Baby Bump in Hilarious TikTok

Shay Mitchell is one stylish mama—and has the fashion-forward looks to prove it. See how the Pretty Little Liars alum tried to conceal her baby bump before announcing her pregnancy on Feb. 7.

As a former pretty little liar, Shay Mitchell may know a thing or two about keeping a good secret.
 
Just hours after announcing that she is expecting her second child with Matte Babel, the Pretty Little Liars alum poked a little fun at herself in her latest TikTok. While wearing an oversized tan blazer, brown mini skirt and matching crop top, Shay struck a few poses for the camera to the tune of TikTok's popular "how would they know" voiceover. And slowly but surely, she opened up her blazer (with a jokingly shocked expression) to reveal her growing baby bump underneath.
 
Shay—who is mom to 2-year-old-daughter Atlasannounced her second pregnancy in a touching Instagram post shared on Feb. 7.
 
"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," she wrote, referring to the passing of her grandmother the week before. "It is also my most challenging season to date. I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."

Shay added, "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."

Following her announcements, tons of Shay's friends and followers commented with their well wishes. Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King wrote, "So excited for your growing family. Your little ones will always have their guardian angel with them on their journeys. Sending you love and a huge hug."

