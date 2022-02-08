Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

Hugh Hefner’s widow, Crystal Hefner, shared the next step of her “healing journey” in a new Instagram post.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 08, 2022 11:09 AMTags
Playboy MansionPlayboyHugh HefnerCelebrities
Watch: Crystal Hefner Talks Removing "Everything Fake" From Body

Crystal Hefner has "healing" on the brain.

The former Playboy Playmate and widow to Hugh Hefner has shared a new update on her mental health journey in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 7.

Crystal wrote, "So happy to have found the last puzzle piece in my healing journey."

In a series of photos, Crystal was seen standing next to Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist, brain disorder specialist and director of the Amen Clinics.

The 35-year-old model wrote, "I highly recommend if you are having a hard time mentally to really dig deep and find out what's going on because there are so many ways to help yourself get better and feel better."

Digging deep, Crystal explained that even starting off with "small changes" helps.

"I've felt really trapped in my mind for so long that it's nice to know there are ways to heal," she wrote. "It also helps to be validated that my past traumas are real and have affected my brain."

photos
Crystal Hefner Through the Years

Her latest Instagram post with Dr. Amen features a comparison of a "healthy" brain scan compared to Crystal's own brain scan. 

"Not the worst he's seen but still areas that make sense with how I've been feeling and areas that can be improved upon," she wrote. "I look forward to scanning again soon to see the improvement." 

Instagram

Ready to complete the "puzzle," Crystal ended on an uplifting note, as she is ready to rewrite her narrative. "Sometimes my mind tortures me and makes things really difficult but I'm completely ready to flip that script," she said.

Crystal also opened up on social media about these "past traumas" in December 2021. In an Instagram post containing a photo from 2016, Crystal reflected on her time at the Playboy Mansion.

"I'm always torn when I talk about the Playboy Mansion because in a lot of ways it was a sanctuary to me," Crystal wrote at the time, "but in other ways, it was my prison."

She not only got candid about her time in the Mansion, but also about her marriage to Hugh. Crystal explained that he was "good" to her in many ways, but in others ways, he "wasn't." She went on to share that she is "still healing from certain experiences."

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

2
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

3

How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Livestream

Since then, she has been open about her healing process, writing last month about her transition to embracing "modesty." 

"In short, sex sells," Crystal wrote. "I don't know whether I felt empowered by dressing scantily clad, showing cleavage, etc …or if I just felt it was expected of me or what… but now I can confidently and 100% proudly say, modesty is what empowers me these days, and because it feels so much better internally, it will probably be this way for the rest of my life." 

Kevan Brooks/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Her update comes after A&E premiered the docuseries Secrets of Playboy about the "far-reaching consequences on our culture's view of power and sexuality," per a synopsis. In response to onscreen allegations from former Playmates, 500 people formerly associated with Hugh and Playboy penned an open letter in support of the late publisher earlier this month.

"From all we know of Hef, he was a person of upstanding character, exceptional kindness, and dedication to free thought," the letter read. "He demonstrated a commitment to living an honest life beyond everything else."

The brand Playboy also responded to allegations of gaslighting in the—as Holly Madison described it in the series—"cult-like" mansion, saying in a statement obtained by E! News, "Today's Playboy is not Hugh Hefner's Playboy." The company added in part, "We trust and validate these women and their stories and we strongly support those individuals who have come forward to share their experiences."

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

2
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

3

How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Livestream

4

Pete Davidson Officially Calls Kim Kardashian His "Girlfriend"

5

Tinder Swindler Con Man Banned From Dating App

Latest News

Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows How She Tried to Hide Her Baby Bump

Greek Chic Is the Latest Home Trend to Take Over TikTok & Instagram

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

Cheap Underwear From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Sexy & Comfortable

How to Watch the 2022 Oscar Nominations Livestream

The Weird, Wild and Tragically Short Life of Anna Nicole Smith

Leslie Jones Explains Why Beijing May Be the Last Olympics She Covers