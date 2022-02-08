Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

Watch : Crystal Hefner Talks Removing "Everything Fake" From Body

Crystal Hefner has "healing" on the brain.

The former Playboy Playmate and widow to Hugh Hefner has shared a new update on her mental health journey in an Instagram post on Monday, Feb. 7.

Crystal wrote, "So happy to have found the last puzzle piece in my healing journey."

In a series of photos, Crystal was seen standing next to Dr. Daniel Amen, a psychiatrist, brain disorder specialist and director of the Amen Clinics.

The 35-year-old model wrote, "I highly recommend if you are having a hard time mentally to really dig deep and find out what's going on because there are so many ways to help yourself get better and feel better."

Digging deep, Crystal explained that even starting off with "small changes" helps.

"I've felt really trapped in my mind for so long that it's nice to know there are ways to heal," she wrote. "It also helps to be validated that my past traumas are real and have affected my brain."