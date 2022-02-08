Cheap Underwear From Amazon That Reviewers Say Are Sexy & Comfortable

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to underwear, sexier pieces tend to be uncomfortable while more comfy undies tend to be less cute. But who says you can't have underwear that's both sexy and comfortable? We went on a mission to find undies that were the perfect mix of both sexy and comfortable, and lucky for us, we found exactly what we were searching for on Amazon.
For instance, this pack of lace bikinis are an Amazon shopper-fave with over 1,500 five-star reviews. According to reviewers, they're super soft, very well-made and just cheeky enough to be sexy without showing too much. If you want to take advantage of an amazing deal, this variety pack of 20 colorful lace thongs are on sale for just $30. They're also highly-rated and have over 15,6000 five-star reviews.
In addition to being sexy, comfortable and highly-rated by Amazon reviewers, all these options are pretty wallet-friendly. If you're in the market for some new undies, be sure to check out the below.
Emprella Cotton Underwear Women - 8 Pack
This eight pack of bikini panties are made from a premium blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, so they were designed to be breathable. They come in four style options and multiple color packs. According to Amazon shoppers, these are soft and comfortable.
As one reviewer wrote, "I used to buy my underwear from Victoria's Secret. It's always so expensive and for only five pairs. I wanted to change things up now that I have an Amazon account, and came across this product. I liked the lace appearance so selected those. Let me tell you, they are so soft, so comfy and honestly so sexy. I feel no different, in fact even better in these than I did in my overpriced lingerie. Love them! Will be back for more!"
Seasment Cotton Underwear for Women Bikini Panty Soft Full Back Coverage Briefs - 5 Pack
Seasment's cotton panties are tag-free and feature cute hip cutouts, which reviewers (and their significant others) can't seem to get enough of. As one reviewer wrote, "I have sensitive skin and wanted to swap out some of my irritating synthetic lace undies with comfier cotton ones, but still wanted something cute. These were perfect. They look quite sexy, and my boyfriend likes them too. Would likely buy again if they had more colors." Sizes range from x-small to large, and you can get these in all black or a multi-color pack.
Alyce Intimates Women’s Lace Bikini - 6 Pack
These sexy lace bikinis are made of 90% nylon and 10% spandex. You can choose between seven styles including this option with the thicker waistband. These have over 1,500 five-star reviews and many say they're the perfect mix of sexy and comfortable. Many even raved over them being high-quality for a good price. Sizes range from small to x-large.
Finetoo Cotton Thongs - 7 Pack
These cotton thong panties from Finetoo were designed to be sexy with its "v" waist design. Each pack comes with seven pieces and sizes range from small to x-large. According to Amazon shoppers, these are surprisingly impressive. As one wrote, "This is my first time ordering undies on Amazon and I was not disappointed whatsoever! Definitely recommend these! They are EXTREMELY comfortable that sometimes I forget I'm even wearing them. I have a hard time finding underwear because I have super sensitive skin and get skin reactions to certain undies. Not with these ones! With that being said, I would definitely keep purchasing these!"
Jooniyaa Variety of Thongs - 20 Pack
Want a really good deal? This variety pack of thongs comes with 10 pieces for $20 or 20 pieces for just $30. The sizes range from x-small to xxx-large, and you'll get a nice colorful mix of styles and materials. It's a fun surprise! If you're thinking these are too good to be true, just check out any of the 15,600 five-star reviews. As one shopper wrote, "I'm kind of a Victoria's Secret snob, but I took a chance and ordered the 20 pack of undies. One of my best purchases on Amazon to date! I received a variety of colors/materials and they honestly exceeded my expectations."
Pokarkla High Waisted Breathable Stretch Briefs
These top-rated cotton briefs were designed to keep you cool, dry and comfortable. You get five in a pack and there are several options to choose from. These have over 36,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers just can't seem to get enough. "I read the glowing reviews for these and found it hard to believe," one wrote. "I'M A BELIEVER NOW! Wow, wow, wow! They fit so well and are sexy too. The amazing waist band hits right at my muffin roll and nicely holds it in. It gives me a smooth silhouette and comfort at the same time. I threw my old ones away and will be restocking with these." Best part is, the size range is amazing and goes from x-small to 6X-large.
Finetoo See Through Lace Thongs - 6 Pack
These lace front thongs will immediately make you feel 10 times sexier once you put them on. They're made of 90% nylon and 10% spandex, and feature a "delicate and luxury" lace floral pattern that's very pretty. Sizes range from small to x-large.
Finetoo Cotton Thongs for Women Cross Strap - 6 Pack
These strappy thongs were designed to be seen! Sizes range from x-small to x-large and you get six pieces for less than $20.
CuteByte Cotton Breathable High Cut Panties - 6 Pack
These cute high-cut, rib-knit panties are made from soft, breathable cotton for maximum comfort. Sizes range from small to xx-large, and you can choose between three packs with different color options. According to one Amazon review, "They are sexy, cheeky enough and super soft."
Finetoo High Cut with Mesh Detail - 6 Pack
These full-coverage high cut panties come in multiple colors and features a cute hollow out mesh detail. According to the numerous rave reviews, this is one purchase you won't regret. In fact, one wrote, "I agree with how it's so hard to find panties just like this! No one has them at all. They are so comfortable and super cute, I feel like a woman again. You will not regret this purchase. Buy them."
KUKOME Women's Lace Underwear - 5 Pack
These best-selling lace undies are made of nylon and spandex. Each pack comes with five pieces in multiple colors, and sizes range from small to x-large. According to one reviewer, these fit exactly as expected and they feel great. "I feel cute when wearing them," they wrote. "My boyfriend likes the way they look on me. More importantly, I love the way they look on me and feel. They washed well with no changes in fit after washing. Seems well-made with no fraying. Would buy again for sure." They're not the only ones who thought these were great. In fact, these have over 2,400 five-star reviews.
LEVAO Lace Cheeky Panties - 6 Pack
These cheeky undies come in six classic colors: black, red, nude, pink, blue and white. These feature cute lace patterns and a 100% cotton crotch, and sizes range from small to xx-large. According to Amazon reviewers, these are sexy, comfy and leave no visible panty lines.
Women's Cotton Briefs - 5 Pack
This pack of cotton briefs are a favorite among Amazon shoppers. Although these may not look as obviously sexy as the others on here, some Amazon reviewers look really great on. As one wrote, "These undies are a perfect combo. It has the comfort of a grannie panty but with a sexy cut, fit and the lace! Oh yes! The cotton has a thickness that gives me confidence that these are well stitched and will hold up over time."
Looking for more great things to shop on Amazon? Check out these sexy, adorable and affordable dresses.