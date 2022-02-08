Leslie Jones Explains Why 2022 Beijing Games May Be The "Last Olympics" She Live Tweets

Leslie Jones may be calling it quits on her popular Olympic commentary.
The former Saturday Night Live star has been hilariously live tweeting her way through the last few summer and winter games, and now, just days into the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Leslie said she's thinking she may be done for good.
"I'm starting to feel like this should be my last olympics I live tweet," she shared in an Instagram post on Feb. 7. "I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them."
While she acknowledged she may sound like just "another celebrity bitching," Leslie explained that she's just being passionate about the games.
"I love the athletes and they love me doing it. And I know ya'll love it," she continued. "But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me."
She added, "Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love. #uptoyallnow."
Hours before her statement, Leslie was serving up her candid commentary as she watched the finals of the Team Figure Skating competition, cheering on athletes from all countries and dishing out her fashion opinions.
"I do this because I really enjoy watching the Olympics," she said in one clip while Team USA's Karen Chen skated. "I really love you guys' reactions. This is like everybody coming together, no matter what's going on."
She continued, "When I'm doing this, my spirit is totally in it. I do this with real passion."
Since the games began on Feb. 4, Leslie has also shared her enthusiastic thoughts while watching various skiing competitions and the USA vs. ROC women's hockey match.
"I have watched olympics since I could walk lol," she wrote on Instagram. "Me and my dad. So this is from my heart."