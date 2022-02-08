The Bachelor Fashion Details From Episode 5 of Clayton Echard's Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This episode of The Bachelor continued the cast's visit to Houston, Texas. After Clayton Echard handed out those roses, they all headed to Toronto, Canada. Gabby Windey got her first one-on-one date with Clayton, which included a Bachelor staple: the helicopter ride. The girls roasted each other (and Clayton) during the group date. And then, there was the highly-anticipated two-on-one date with Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi.
There was no shortage on drama or great clothes. If you watch reality TV wondering where you can get those same outfits, you're in luck because we recorded the episode, hit pause, took screenshots, and investigated each and every look so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see the rose-worthy fashions. We will continually update this as we track down more fashion details.
Gabby Windey kept things cool and casual for her solo date with Clayton. She wore a tan shacket over a cropped white tank with ripped jeans and heeled combat boots.
Princess Polly Tilly Top off White
Unfortunately that Zara shacket is sold out, but this crop top from the episode is a great purchase. It's one of those essential layering pieces that you can wear all year as long as you style it with seasonally appropriate items.
PrettyLittleThing Ice Blue Ripped Split Hem Jeans
These split-hem jeans have distressed detailing throughout. Just like that white crop top, these can easily be styled for year-round wear and they can easily work for a dressed up occasion and for something more casual.
Dr. Martens Chesney Leather Flared Heel Lace up Boots
Dr. Martens are just a classic boot, but these have a bit of a kick (pun intended) thanks to the flared heel. They also come in white.
Serene Russell wore a little, black dress embellished with crystal-adorned straps for her solo dinner with Clayton.
Lulus Sparkle Bright Black Satin Rhinestone Strap Bodycon Dress
This dress is super similar to the one from the episode. The black satin mini with rhinestone straps has a deep v-neckline. The rhinestone straps criss cross at the back too, which is such a killer look (especially if you wear your hair up).
Why did Clayton have to send Sierra Jackson home? She always has the best clothes every week and her slick, Hailey Bieber-esque low bun is just always perfection. Sierra and her impeccable sense of fashion will be missed for sure. For her final look, she wowed with a perfect ponytail and an embroidered dress.
Sherri Hill Embroidered Halter Fitted Dress
This embroidered black mini dress is so incredibly detailed, fun, and unique.
