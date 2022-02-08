Must-Have Hair Styling Tools If You Can't Afford the Dyson Airwrap

Get '90s-inspired supermodel hair for as low as $35.

By Emily Spain Feb 08, 2022 1:00 PMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-Comm: Airwrap Dupes

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're like us, your TikTok For You Page is approximately 75% videos of people showing off their Dyson Airwrap

Although we continue to find ourselves watching every tutorial in its entirety, mesmerized by the revolutionary tool's ability to produce '90s supermodel locks in a matter of minutes, two things are holding us back. One, the styler continues to sell out, and two, the $549 price tag. 

Whether you're on the waitlist to score the Airwrap or you're not in the position to spend that much money, we found eight dupes that will help you achieve a voluminous mane for a fraction of the cost while you manifest the real thing.

Scroll below for our picks!

read
25 Stars Share Their Favorite Hair Products: Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Kyle Richards & More

FoxyBae Rose Gold Blowout Dryer Brush

We've been using this dryer brush for over a year and it does not disappoint! It has a ceramic tourmaline construction to boost shine and reduce frizz while allowing you to customize the amount of volume.

$90
Amazon

T3 Airebrush Duo

Powered by T3 IonFlow technology, this blow dry air brush will help you get shiny, frizz-free locks in no time. It has an interchangeable brush design that comes with two attachments to achieve your desired hairdo. Plus, enjoy 15 heat and speed combinations to make every day a good hair day!

$180
T3
$180
Sephora

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

2
Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

3

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

With over 212,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can't go wrong with this budget-friendly, TikTok-approved styler. It's a hair dryer and hot air brush in one that works to reduce frizz and hair damage while providing red carpet-ready volume.

$60
$35
Amazon
$60
Ulta

CHI Spin N Curl – Matte Black

TikTok has also given CHI's Spin N Curl tool its stamp of approval! The unique design draws hair into the curl chamber "where it is heated and timed to create perfect curls and waves every time." Plus, you can adjust the temperature to further customize texture while avoiding heat damage.

$109
CHI
$89
Amazon

L'ange Le Duo

Curl or straighten your hair thanks to the Le Duo by L'ange! The user-friendly design features a clip that has tiny air vents to cool and maintain curls. Need more convincing? Check out one of the 20,912 reviews on L'ange's website!

$119
L'ange

Mood Starter Kit

This 3-in-1 curling iron will help you get the mane of your dreams for any occasion, whether that's beachy waves, defined curls or tousled texture. We love the ergonomic design and the LCD display, which allows for further customization.

$99
Amazon

Flower Hair Tools Titanium 1.25" Rotating Styling Iron

Who doesn't love having options?! This unique hair styler features a revolving barrel and an ionic bristle brush that work together to straighten hair better than most flat irons while giving you the option to curl hair and create volume.

$70
$60
Walmart

ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush

Using smart technology, this hot brush works to lift at your roots and promote volume throughout your mane. Hello, red carpet-ready hair!

$189
Sephora
$189
Amazon

Still in the mood to shop? Check out the best scalp products to add to your hair care routine this winter.

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Gives Update on How She's Healing From "Past Traumas"

2
Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

3

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

4
Exclusive

Taylor Swift Seen for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing

5

Julia Fox Sets the Record Straight on Kanye "Ye" West Breakup Rumors

Latest News

Exclusive

Succession's Nicholas Braun Explains Why Greg Puts Up With Tom

Kristen Stewart Scores First-Ever Oscar Nomination for Spencer

Yale Football Alum Kyle Mullen Dead at 24 After Navy "Hell Week"

Breaking

The 2022 Oscar Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

French Montana Shares a Throwback Selfie With the Tinder Swindler

Must-Have Hair Styling Tools If You Can't Afford the Dyson Airwrap

Pregnant Shay Mitchell Shows How She Tried to Hide Her Baby Bump