Must-Have Hair Styling Tools If You Can't Afford the Dyson Airwrap

If you're like us, your TikTok For You Page is approximately 75% videos of people showing off their Dyson Airwrap.
Although we continue to find ourselves watching every tutorial in its entirety, mesmerized by the revolutionary tool's ability to produce '90s supermodel locks in a matter of minutes, two things are holding us back. One, the styler continues to sell out, and two, the $549 price tag.
Whether you're on the waitlist to score the Airwrap or you're not in the position to spend that much money, we found eight dupes that will help you achieve a voluminous mane for a fraction of the cost while you manifest the real thing.
Scroll below for our picks!
FoxyBae Rose Gold Blowout Dryer Brush
We've been using this dryer brush for over a year and it does not disappoint! It has a ceramic tourmaline construction to boost shine and reduce frizz while allowing you to customize the amount of volume.
T3 Airebrush Duo
Powered by T3 IonFlow technology, this blow dry air brush will help you get shiny, frizz-free locks in no time. It has an interchangeable brush design that comes with two attachments to achieve your desired hairdo. Plus, enjoy 15 heat and speed combinations to make every day a good hair day!
REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
With over 212,600 five-star reviews on Amazon, you can't go wrong with this budget-friendly, TikTok-approved styler. It's a hair dryer and hot air brush in one that works to reduce frizz and hair damage while providing red carpet-ready volume.
CHI Spin N Curl – Matte Black
TikTok has also given CHI's Spin N Curl tool its stamp of approval! The unique design draws hair into the curl chamber "where it is heated and timed to create perfect curls and waves every time." Plus, you can adjust the temperature to further customize texture while avoiding heat damage.
L'ange Le Duo
Curl or straighten your hair thanks to the Le Duo by L'ange! The user-friendly design features a clip that has tiny air vents to cool and maintain curls. Need more convincing? Check out one of the 20,912 reviews on L'ange's website!
Mood Starter Kit
This 3-in-1 curling iron will help you get the mane of your dreams for any occasion, whether that's beachy waves, defined curls or tousled texture. We love the ergonomic design and the LCD display, which allows for further customization.
Flower Hair Tools Titanium 1.25" Rotating Styling Iron
Who doesn't love having options?! This unique hair styler features a revolving barrel and an ionic bristle brush that work together to straighten hair better than most flat irons while giving you the option to curl hair and create volume.
ghd Rise Volumizing Hot Brush
Using smart technology, this hot brush works to lift at your roots and promote volume throughout your mane. Hello, red carpet-ready hair!
