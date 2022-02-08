50 Heartfelt Galentine's Day Gifts Hand-Picked By Your Favorite Celebrities

We interviewed these celebrities because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It may be hard to believe, but Galentine's Day is less than a week away. If you still haven't gotten gifts for all your besties, don't worry. We got you. We enlisted help from some of your favorite celebs to put together the ultimate Galentine's Day gift guide. From food to cozy loungewear to must-have beauty products, there's guaranteed to be something your BFF will love.
"I find some of the greatest gifts come from your girlfriends as they know you best," Sandra Lee, entertaining expert, TV host and author, told E! News. "They want you to feel and look your best, and that is why girlfriends are the best!"
If you want to give your Galentine a gift that won't disappoint, take inspiration from Sandra, Katie Thurston, Beverley Mitchell, Rumer Willis, Astrid Loch, Leah Messer, Meghan King Edmonds, Cassie Randolph, Lauren Sorrentino, Dylan Barbour, Natalie Halcro, Iskra Lawrence, Rumer Willis, Alexis Ren and more. Check out their thoughtful gift picks below.
Save the Girls Touchscreen Croc Crossbody with RFID- The Capri
"The pale color goes right into spring and the gold hardware makes it a bit fancier," Sandra said. "This lets you grab and go. Not too bulky, lets you use your hands and you know exactly where you phone and your ID are. It's just easy and elegant."
Gorjana Bespoke Plate Adjustable Bracelet
"Gorjana has a ton of different engravable options that are so cute!" The Hills' Ashley Wahler told E! News. "When I delivered Wyatt, one of my best girlfriends gave me an engraved bracelet with my kids initials and I wear it religiously."
Skims Rib Pajamas
"For Galentine's Day, I am gifting my girlfriends luxurious items they need to indulge in self-care," television personality and entrepreneur, Natalie Halcro, shared. A set of comfy Skims pajamas was one of her Galentine's Day gift picks this year.
Le Labo Santal 26 Classic Candle
A luxurious candle like Le Labo's Santal 26 Classic Candle is another one of Natalie's Galentine's Day gift picks. The candle features notes of amber, cocoa, vanilla, cedar, spices, musk and sandalwood.
Ugg Fluffette Slipper
A pair of comfy slippers, like Ugg's Fluffette Slipper, is the perfect self-care gift to give friends. According to Natalie, these slippers, the Skims pajama set, and the candle are all perfect for a relaxing night at home.
Indie Lee Hydrating Meditation Facial Mist
"I chose these Galentine's Day gifts because I believe there's nothing better than self love," television personality and entrepreneur, Olivia Pierson, told E! News.
Sunday Citizen Crystal Meditation Pillow
"I've enjoyed spending the last few years working on myself, and all of these gifts will help anyone get closer to their inner self," Olivia shared.
The Gratitude Journal
"I want all my girlfriends and all women out there to truly LOVE themselves," Olivia said. This gratitude journal, along with the meditation pillow and spray above, have all helped her on her journey.
Little Guides to Style: The Story of Four Iconic Fashion Houses
"I love books and I love decorating with them," Bachelor Nation's Cassie Randolph told E! News. "I think a perfect Galentine's Day gift would be thinking about my girlfriends and their unique interests, and gifting them a coffee table book in that theme. Whether it's a destination, architecture/design, history, art…Here is one that I recently purchased for a friend who is really into fashion!"
Wild Rose Beauty Restore and Glow
"Restore and Glow is hands down my favorite product duo that I can't live without," The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Whitney Rose shared. "It has everything your skin needs to stay hydrated, plumped and glowing! Nutrient packed with key ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, peptides, DMAE and essential oils giving it the yummy scent everyone raves about!"
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
"While my own Skin Butter keeps your body moisturized, the Laneige Lip Sleeping Masks keep my lips soft and kissable," Astrid Loch, Bachelor in Paradise star and co-founder of HBody, told E! News. "The two together leave me feeling like a glazed donut and SUPER hydrated all over."
Eat Deux Valentine's Day Pack
"Fellas, trust me on this one. DEUX is Hannah and I's latest obsession, and the best part is you don't even feel guilty after eating a few bites (or the whole jar)!" Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour shared. "This Valentine's Day pack comes complete with GF/V edible cookie dough, a golden spoon, and of course, coconut oil. Be sure to buy 1 (or 10) to have the best Valentine's Day ever this year."
Core Organic Plant Based Energy Bar, Dark Chocolate Cherry - 16 Pack
"We've all been cooped up in our houses the past few years, so why not spend this Valentine's Day outside?" Dylan said. "You can take a hike, a fitness class, or even switch off on your peloton. HG and I will be walking along the beach (yeah, San Diego is objectively the best city), and we've been taking our Core Bars on every Sunset walk we've taken the past few weeks. They're just sweet enough and store a bunch of energy into a small package. Eat one and you'll be going for hours (get your mind out of the gutter)!"
SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
According to The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston, "Galentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to support badass female-founded businesses. From my hometown of Seattle, one of my all-time favorite snack brands, SkinnyDipped, has these Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups that I'm obsessed with. They're made with real ingredients, way less sugar, and all the amazing taste! I'll be gifting this to all my ladies this year but you can be sure I'm saving some for myself too…"
Saltair Lush Body Greens Body Wash
"Saltair is really, really special because there really wasn't skincare focused body-care," model Iskra Lawrence shared with E! News. "I wanted a self-care ritual for my whole body. They're tropical. They're juicy. They're delicious. Lush Green is one of my favorites."
Lasio Forget Me Not Travel Kit
"When traveling with my Galentine's, I always bring my Lasio haircare kit!" Rumer said.
Barefoot Dreams Contrast Trim Throw Blanket
"My absolute cozy blanket that is on my bed at all times!" Rumer shared. "It's perfect for at home or travel!"
G.I.L.I. The Lounger Regular Oversized Sherpa Hoodie
"It is the IT gift for any gal (or guy) in your life," Jill Martin, Today lifestyle contributor told E! News. "I made it with the top blanket company in the industry so it's like wearing a chic, comfortable stylish blanket— and you can lounge around or go out in it! The ultimate gift for a gal you love! Jump sizing so easy to gift."
Peace Love World Intarsia Sweater
"I think this is a card and a beautiful sweater wrapped in one," Jill said. "It is so comfy and cozy…and it brings happiness into any room you walk into with the elegant sayings. Beautiful gift for that special, spiritual friend."
Valentine's Day Gifts, Custom Face Mash Socks Add Pictures and Name
"I thought these gifts were hilarious so I decided to put my friends' boyfriends/ husbands' faces on socks. I couldn't resist," Jessica Hall, television personality and co-host of the Flashbacks podcast, told E! News. "I hope they laugh as hard as I do!"
Cool Nights Banded Bottom Pajama Set
"What's better than extremely soft comfortable PJs? To me nothing, so I decided to gift my friends Valentine PJs. I love Soma and how soft the material is," Jessica shared. "I could honestly live in them. Oh, wait I practically do."
Moochies Smartwatch Phone for Kids 4G - White
"We love that we can safely have the kids use these to text and message our relatives, and that we control who they can access," Flashbacks podcast co-hosts, Jessica Hall and Deanna Pappas shared. "They LOVE being able to use the video chat features with grandparents, and we love that this has no access to the internet, so it's a safer version of a smartwatch for their age group."
Kat Maconie Cara Chain Heel Sandals
"Who doesn't love a great pair of shoes?! I'm always trying to think outside the box when it comes to fun gifts. I love Kat Maconie and would absolutely buy a pair of new shoes for my stylish friend!" Deanna shared.
Aloisa Beauty Ulta Nourishing Moisture Mask
"Every girl deserves a spa night!" Deanna said. "I love relaxing with a good skin care routine so I'm giving my girlfriends my favorite facial mask this Valentine's Day from Aloisia Beauty. These provide so much moisture for my skin!"
Kosas Lip Fuel
"Kosas is a beauty brand I've been using more recently and have really fallen in love with," wellness entrepreneur and co-founder of Warriors, Alexis Ren told E! News. "It all feels so simple, effortless. Their lip balm and tinted air brow is so quick to apply if you're on-the-go and the price point is perfect for gifting your girlfriends!!"
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
"My husband Michael and I keep toasty together in our Orolay jackets," 7th Heaven star Beverley Mitchell told E! News.
Toniebox Audio Player Starter Set with Playtime Puppy
"I love listening to these awesome audio books with my kiddos," Beverley shared. It's how they spend quality time together.
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum
Teen Mom Family Reunion's Leah Messer told E! News she loves giving her girlfriends perfume they love. "I recently got this one and one of my best friends is obsessed with it as well so I'm gifting it to her for Galentine's Day! I love gifting anything to help my friends feel confident and beautiful!"
Kendra Scott Ari Heart Pendant Necklace
"This necklace is so pretty and the heart makes it perfect for Valentine's Day," Leah shared. "I could easily gift it to my girls or my best friend! It comes in a lot of different colors too!"
CleanBoss by Joy 16-piece Hand Sanitizer Set
"The gift of staying healthy is the number one gift I would give for Valentine's Day — My CleanBoss 16 piece Hand Sanitizer Set will show how much you care!" Joy Mangano, inventor and entrepreneur, told E! News.
Natalie Mills Black Faux Fur Sydney Glampers with Crystal Strip
"Pamper your friends with super glamorous slippers—‘Glampers'—what could be more appropriate for Valentine's Day?" Joy said. "Natalie Mills won her episode of my show, America's Big Deal, for good reason! These ultra luxurious slippers have faux fur and are bedazzled with crystals!"
Skims Sleep Knit Robe
"If you could feel this robe right now, you would understand why it is one of my top picks for a Galentine's gift," Real Housewives of Orange County alum, Meghan King Edmonds, told E! News. "It feels like butter and comes in several colors. You can never go wrong with gifting a deluxe robe."
Nodpod Weighted Eye Mask
"Give the gift of self-care!" Meghan said. "This weighted eye mask is perfect for the friend who needs more ‘me' time! It is extremely relaxing and will instantly bring tranquility."
Elixir Glassware Crystal Wine Glasses - Set of 4
According to Meghan, you can never go wrong with gifting prestigious wine glasses. "They are something she will have for a long time and will use continuously," she said. "This pack of 4 is under $50!"
Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask
"This is one of my favorite gifts to give your bestie, mom, sister, etc. because it is so luxe but the price is spot on," Meghan said. "This lip-sleeping mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep! Her lips will have never felt better. Comes in three different scents!"
Trinny London Fresh Face
"I am obsessed with Trinny London and love how they have made makeup both beautiful and easy to travel with," Real Housewives of Dallas' Stephanie Hollman told E! News. "Their Fresh Face Stack comes complete with eye shadow, lip and cheek and lip gloss giving you a full glam without carrying a ton of bulky products. Also, you get to choose the colors, making it very customizable for your favorite Galentine."
Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Regal Flutes
"I enjoy drinking champagne with girlfriends and adore these Estelle colored glass regal flutes. I think they are the perfect gift to give your girlfriend," Stephanie shared.
Dermaclara Silicone Face Patches for Wrinkles & Fine Lines
"For my girlfriends who want glowing skin for Valentine's Day, I recommend Dermaclara Silicone Face Patches, clinically proven the fastest & safest product to prevent and reduce wrinkles," Big Brother and Amazing Race's Jordan Lloyd told E! News. "Botox without the sting or price!"
Bondi Boost Hair Growth Shampoo & Conditioner
"Bondi Boost Hair Growth Shampoo and Conditioner are a game changer for your hair," Jordan said. "I have gifted them both to my mom and girlfriends and they love them. They make your hair fuller, softer and shinier."
Boy Smells x Kacey Musgraves Slow Burn Scented Candle
The Jersey Shore's Lauren Sorrentino shared this candle was the perfect scent to set the mood for a chill Galentine's night at home. "Make sure to listen to Kacey Musgrave's ‘Slow Burn' track while enjoying this warm and spicy scent."
Peter Thomas Roth Masking Minis 5-Piece Mask Kit
"The perfect skincare must have—masks of all kinds to enjoy during your night in with the girls this Galentine's Day!" Lauren shared.
Woo More Play Coconut Love Oil
""This is the silkiest coconut oil ever!" Married at First Sight's Dr. Viviana Coles told E! News. "I love how quickly it melts on warm skin. I share it with all my girlfriends."
Morning Sunshine Candle
"These burn forever and this scent is the perfect mix of fresh and relaxing," Viviana said. "Truly a must have!"
Dime Beauty Co Whipped Exfoliating Mask
"I absolutely love this exfoliating mask," Married at First Sight's Ashley Petta told E! News. "It makes my skin feel unbelievably smooth. I gifted it to my best friend and she loves it too!"
Brown Girl Jane Velvet Moon Perfumed Candle
"I love supporting Black-owned businesses, so when I came across Brown Girl Jane's Perfumed Candles, I had to try them," Married at First Sight's Deonna McNeill told E! News. "They smell great and I love the details in the logo on the candles and artwork on the packaging. This is a little treasure I don't mind sharing with my girlfriends."
Valentine's & Galentine's Day Cards
"Something so simple as a card telling someone how much you mean to them can go such a long way," model Stas Karanikolaou told E! News in her Galentine's Day gift guide.
Flowers
"Of course, for obvious reasons. I love both sending and receiving flowers," Stas shared.
