This Free People It Girl Shacket Is Worth the Splurge

We found the Free People shacket you're seeing everywhere plus some dupes to rock the look under budget.

By Carly Shihadeh Feb 07, 2022 10:52 PMTags
E-comm: Free People Shacket

If you stay up-to-date on what's trending, you've probably noticed every it girl's wardrobe includes at least one shacket (shirt jacket). We're seeing this Free People shacket in particular everywhere lately.

As a Los Angeles resident, I've noticed girls wearing this jacket almost every time I leave my apartment, and I always love how it's styled. That's a testament to how versatile this jacket is. The neutral colors it comes in allow you to throw it on over virtually any outfit, making it a must-add to your closet. This piece is so easy to dress up or down. Pair it with blue jeans and a white t-shirt for a day look, or throw it over your black crop top and add some heeled black booties for the perfect going out 'fit. 

Free People tends to run a bit pricier, but the quality and look of their products never disappoint. This shacket is definitely worth the splurge, as it's not going out of style anytime soon and you can wear it with so many different outfits. Check it out below, including ten dupes from Nordstrom, Pacsun, Amazon and more that are just as trendy and versatile but under budget. 

I Tried Cassie From Euphoria’s 4 AM Beauty Routine: Here’s What Happened

Free People Ruby Jacket

The Free People Ruby Jacket comes in multiple gorgeous colors, but we're especially loving the camel color pictured above and this neutral pink

$128
Free People
$128
Revolve

LA Hearts Blaire Cropped Shacket

This shacket from Pacsun is a cropped version of the trend. It looks so expensive, but it's on sale for under $42! 

$60
$42
Pacsun

BP. Oversize Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket

The gorgeous neutral color of this shacket from Nordstrom is giving us all the same versatile vibes as the Free People one! 

$55
Nordstrom

Astylish Women Casual Coat Long Sleeve Shacket Shirts Jacket with Pockets

Cute shirt jacket from Amazon with pockets? Immediately yes! 

$40
Amazon

Thread & Supply Shirt Jacket

Another great pick from Nordstrom. Seriously, can you ever go wrong with Nordstrom? We say no. 

$49
Nordstrom

BlankNYC Sherpa Shacket

If you're looking for something a bit more unique and cozy, this sherpa version of the trending style is perfect for you! The best part? It's almost 50% off. 

$110
$58
Revolve

Oversized Cozy Shirt Jacket

Abercrombie & Fitch has been killing it with their styles lately. We love this neutral shirt jacket to stay warm all winter long. 

$140
$84
Abercrombie & Fitch

Fleece Button-Front Shacket

This jacket comes in so many fun colors. You'll make a statement while staying warm and comfortable. 

$55
$42
Forever 21

Treasure & Bond Mixed Media Seam Cotton Blend Shirt Jacket

This adorable jacket comes in two gorgeous neutrals plus a baby blue color if you want something a little more unique. 

$89
Nordstrom

ASOS DESIGN washed oversized shacket in stone

Here's a jacket we think you'll wear with everything. 

$50
$30
Asos

ASOS DESIGN belted shacket in cream

We love the belt on this shirt jacket for a super flattering look! 

$68
$55
Asos

