You Need to See the Wild and Terrifying Moment Robert Irwin Got Chased By a 12-Foot Crocodile

Watch : Steve Irwin's Son Robert Honors His Late Dad

Crikey, don't try this at home!

During the wild season four finale of Crikey! It's the Irwins, Steve Irwin's son Robert was nearly attacked by a 12-foot crocodile.

After moving the reptile, Casper, into a new home at the family's Australia Zoo, the 18-year-old wanted to check how comfortable the croc was in his new enclosure.

"If he's coming out of the water," Robert, who jumped in with Casper as part of his test, explained, "giving big strikes, that means he's going to be ready for the Crocoseum show."

After Robert and his colleague, who was tasked with keeping an eye on Casper's girlfriend Wendy, entered the enclosure, he held out some meat and began stomping his feet to let Casper —who Robert described as "wild" and "very hard to see under the water"—know that it was time for the feeding.

"I've got no idea how he's going to react," Robert said in the episode. "And honestly, that's quite terrifying."