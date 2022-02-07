You Need to See the Wild and Terrifying Moment Robert Irwin Got Chased By a 12-Foot Crocodile

Robert Irwin is lucky to be alive after narrowly escaping an attack by a massive crocodile at his family’s zoo. See the moment he smartly decided to bail on a feeding below.

Crikey, don't try this at home!

During the wild season four finale of Crikey! It's the IrwinsSteve Irwin's son Robert was nearly attacked by a 12-foot crocodile.

After moving the reptile, Casper, into a new home at the family's Australia Zoo, the 18-year-old wanted to check how comfortable the croc was in his new enclosure.

"If he's coming out of the water," Robert, who jumped in with Casper as part of his test, explained, "giving big strikes, that means he's going to be ready for the Crocoseum show."

After Robert and his colleague, who was tasked with keeping an eye on Casper's girlfriend Wendy, entered the enclosure, he held out some meat and began stomping his feet to let Casper —who Robert described as "wild" and "very hard to see under the water"—know that it was time for the feeding.

"I've got no idea how he's going to react," Robert said in the episode. "And honestly, that's quite terrifying."

 

If only he knew what would come next. After Casper emerged from the water, he began to chase Robert, causing him to drop the meat and yell, "Bail! Bail! Bail!"

It's a horrifying moment you need to see to believe. As for Robert, he's just happy he made it out in one piece. 

"We've definitely saved the best for last, including one of the most intense croc feeds I've done!" he wrote on Instagram ahead of the Feb. 5 finale, later adding, "By getting in their enclosures with them, and letting them put on those huge strikes from the water's edge, they get to use all of their predatory instincts and they just love it! Plus we can educate everyone about their conservation. But safety for us is also crucial and you definitely have to know when to call it. And with such a powerful and quick croc like Casper we had no choice but to bail!"

