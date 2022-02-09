Toni Braxton Shares Her Favorite Products From Black-Owned Businesses

We interviewed Toni Braxton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Toni's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Toni Braxton is shining a light on her favorite Black-owned businesses.
As her bath and body collection at HSN continues to grow, the Grammy winner has discovered quite a few special items during the network's Black History Month celebration.
"I appreciate that HSN has offered this highlight to help others discover some of the great companies and products this month," she told E! News. "I love that my products and other Black-owned businesses have a platform to showcase their amazing brand. I know once you try the products, we will have fans for life so I do look forward to interacting all year long."
Throughout the day on Feb. 9, HSN will spotlight Black-owned businesses including Toni's exclusive fragrance with the network. See some of the singer's favorite items below.
Nude Sugar by Toni Braxton Hydrating Cream
"We are so excited to be launching my Luxury + Vegan body care line that is amazing for women of all colors. Luminous splendor is a cream that I developed to brighten and renew the body skin."
Chicago French Press (5) 3-oz Bags Ground Coffee Variety Pack
"I can't imagine my mornings without this stuff! The variety pack they offer is my favorite, especially because the bags of coffee are resealable. It's the perfect pick me up!"
Toni Braxton 2-piece Signature EDP Breathe Fragrance Set
"I just can't get enough of this scent! It's everything that I wanted in a fragrance and more. I wanted to create a scent that was luxurious, without being overpowering and so came the light and feminine Breathe."
Infusion Blends Set of (3) Jars of Flavor Infused Artisan Butter
"I love charcuterie boards and this set is the perfect upgrade! The Smoky Garlic flavor is to die for, but I love the different options that come in the set."
Sassy Jones Reversible Obi Wrap Belt
"This belt has become a staple in my wardrobe. It's reversible too which I love! It gives me that cinch around the waist and comes in so many colors!"
Ayesha Curry Culinary and For the Home
"Ayesha Curry really changed the cooking game for me with her culinary products! I've been eyeing her home products too. Everything just looks luxurious."
