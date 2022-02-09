Toni Braxton Shares Her Favorite Products From Black-Owned Businesses

We interviewed Toni Braxton because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products shown are from Toni's own product line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Toni Braxton is shining a light on her favorite Black-owned businesses.

As her bath and body collection at HSN continues to grow, the Grammy winner has discovered quite a few special items during the network's Black History Month celebration.

"I appreciate that HSN has offered this highlight to help others discover some of the great companies and products this month," she told E! News. "I love that my products and other Black-owned businesses have a platform to showcase their amazing brand. I know once you try the products, we will have fans for life so I do look forward to interacting all year long."

Throughout the day on Feb. 9, HSN will spotlight Black-owned businesses including Toni's exclusive fragrance with the network. See some of the singer's favorite items below.