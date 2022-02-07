Jersey Shore's Angelina Pivarnick and Husband Chris Larangeira Break Up Again

Watch : "Jersey Shore" Cast Is LIVING for Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

We've got a situation along the Jersey Shore.

E! News can confirm that Chris Larangeira filed for divorce from Angelina Pivarnick last month in Monmouth Country, N.J., after two years of marriage. Because Angelina has not responded as of Feb. 7, the filing remains active.

It's the latest twist for a couple who has faced breakup rumors for more than a year. Back in January 2021, Angelina originally decided to file for divorce 14 months after their wedding was filmed for the MTV series. The filing was ultimately dismissed in July as the pair tried to work on their relationship.

But as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation viewers know, the couple has struggled to get back on track amid trust issues and other factors like what Angelina labeled as a "nonexistent" sex life.

"We'll fight, and then whoever starts the fight won't want to bang," Angelina shared in a June episode of the MTV show. "So he don't want to bang, I don't want to bang—no one wants to bang."