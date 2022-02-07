Taylor Swift Spotted for the First Time in 3 Months During Family Outing in NYC

Watch : Taylor Swift CLAPS BACK at "F--ked Up" Comment

Walkin' through a crowd, the village is aglow—it's Taylor Swift with her squad in tow!

The 32-year-old singer was spotted enjoying a family outing on Saturday, Feb. 5, in Brooklyn, N.Y. In E! News' exclusive photos, Taylor can be seen carrying a large notebook and a keyboard in her arms as she made her way out of a building with her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift.

For the occasion, Taylor was bundled up in an oversized coat, dark jeans and black Oxford shoes. She accessorized her look with tan socks that matched her leather crossbody bag. The "Cardigan" artist and the rest of the group all wore protective face masks while stepping out onto the sidewalk.

The sweet family reunion comes three months after Taylor's last public sighting, when she was photographed in November attending a Saturday Night Live after-party. At the time, the pop star was joined by pals Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds as they celebrated her latest appearance on the NBC sketch comedy show.