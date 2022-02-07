Shay Mitchell Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Shay Mitchell is getting ready to welcome another dollface into her family.



On Feb. 7, the 34-year-old actress—who shares 2-year-old daughter Atlas with Matte Babel—revealed the news in a heartwarming Instagram post featuring her bare baby bump. Shay, who opened up to her followers about the passing of her grandmother the week before, referenced her concurrent experiences in a touching caption.



"Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life," she wrote alongside a series of photos featuring her current pregnancy. "It is also my most challenging season to date. I can't help but think this was the universe's plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."



She continued, "Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way."