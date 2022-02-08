Succession's Nicholas Braun Explains Why Cousin Greg Puts Up With Tom's Bullying

The friendship between Succession's Cousin Greg and Tom Wambsgams is toxic at best.
For a long time we questioned why Greg, played by the lovely Nicholas Braun, put up with his boss' weird threats and insults. Even congress members were shocked to hear that Tom, played by Matthew Macfadyen, wrote in an email to Greg, "You can't make a tomlette without breaking a few greggs."
One could reason that Greg simply has no backbone as he was raised outside of the Roy empire. But his grandfather Ewan Roy (James Cromwell) is hardly a softie. So, what gives?
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Nicholas explained that it all comes down to Greg's precarious position in the Roy family. "I think people put up with a lot of punishment in order to get what they want," he said. "In this family, I think everybody learns how to take punishment. Greg witnesses everyone kind of getting slapped around by Logan (Brian Cox) or changing positions or stabbing each other in the back, so I think his tolerance kind of goes up."
For the most part, Greg isn't subjected to much abuse at the hands of the Roys because he's not of much importance to them.
If anything, Tom is the one being manipulated and jerked around by the Roys, especially Shiv (Sarah Snook), who has admitted to cheating on her husband and seemingly has little regard for his feelings. And Greg feels for Tom but he also thinks that his mentor has "done pretty good" for himself.
By the end of season three, Greg has been disowned by his grandfather because of his allegiance to the Roys, which only serves to make him more loyal to the family. And with nothing left to lose, Greg helps Tom curry favor with Logan at his cousins' expense.
It was a bold move that many didn't see coming, as Greg was the best bud of Kendall (Jeremy Strong) for much of the show, and one of the few people with a conscience. But Nicholas thinks Greg has gone to the dark side , saying, "I don't think there's much that could turn him off at this point."
