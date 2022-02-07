Hollywood Manager Chris Huvane Dead at 47

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of the industry's top managers.
According to multiple reports, Management 360 partner Chris Huvane died of an apparent suicide on Feb. 6 after a long battle with depression. He was 47. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office did not immediately respond to E! News' request for comment.
"We are devastated beyond words this morning. Chris was simply ‘the best of the best,'" the remaining partners at Management 360 said in a joint statement to Deadline on Feb. 7. "A brilliant manager, consummate colleague and friend, a rock of our company and our culture, beloved by every single person who ever met him."
"It's an incalculable loss and our hearts go out to his family and friends," the statement continued. "We are all better for having known Chris, and we commit to honoring his legacy everyday forward."
Most recently, Huvane's client list included Margot Robbie, Margaret Qualley, Chris Messina, Henry Winkler, Julianne Moore and Zach Braff.
Before joining Management 360 in 2010, Huvane was a GQ Senior West Coast Editor. He also gained experience in the industry by working at HBH Public Relations.
Despite his busy schedule, Huvane was still able to serve as a co-producer on the Mark Steven Johnson film Finding Steve McQueen in 2019 and had an executive producing credit on the reality series It's a Brad Brad World about stylist Brad Goreski.
After news of his passing broke, many former co-workers took to social media and shared their memories of Huvane including Halt and Catch Fire showrunner Christopher Cantwell.
"He was our manager for over ten years. As a boxer from the Bronx, Chris was in your corner giving you tough love when you wanted to just fall into the ropes," Cantwell shared on Twitter. "He was frank and honest in a business when many are not, he was exceptionally kind."
"He was remarkably open about his struggles and wore himself on his sleeve," Cantwell continued. "This industry did not deserve a guy like Chris. He fought, he was a noble fighter, he was an advocate. He BELIEVED."
Huvane is survived by his wife, Cole, and his brothers who include Slate PR partner Stephen Huvane and CAA partner Kevin Huvane.