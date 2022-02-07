Why Kylie Jenner Fans Are Convinced Her Family Revealed Her Baby Boy's Name

Is there an Angel in our midst?
Thanks to all the congratulatory wishes on Kylie Jenner's Instagram post announcing the arrival of her second child with Travis Scott, some fans certainly seem to think so.
On Feb. 6, Kylie shared the exciting news to Instagram, captioning a photo of 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster's hand holding that of a newborn's, along with the date, "2/2/22." Alongside the lucky numerical date, the 24-year-old also included a blue heart emoji, confirming that her bundle of joy with Scott, 30, is a baby boy.
Naturally, those closest to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum were among the first to share their best wishes. However, eagle-eyed fans realized all of their comments had one thing in common: Mom Kris Jenner called her new grandson an "Angel Pie," while sister Kim Kardashian added both an angel and a heart emoji. Kylie's BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou also entered the chat with a heavenly reference, writing, "Angel baby."
So, maybe 2+2+22 = an Angel name for Baby Webster?
But to be fair, all of this angelic talk could be in reference to the date all by itself. As most astrology lovers would note, the numerical date represents that of an angel number, which are recurring sequences of numbers that are believed to have spiritual significance. And Kylie may have hinted at this significance before.
During her 73 Questions video with Vogue—all the way back in September—the Life of Kylie star was seen sporting a gold "222" necklace throughout the interview.
So, is it possible that Kylie's followers are doubling as divine messengers? Heaven only knows.