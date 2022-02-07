Why One of John Mayer's Biggest Regrets Involves Real Housewives

Watch : John Mayer ROASTS Andy Cohen at HWOF Star Ceremony

Real regrets.

John Mayer may have roasted (and honored) his longtime friend Andy Cohen at the Watch What Happens Live host's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony the other day, but when E! News caught up with him afterward and he issued an apology, it wasn't Andy he was saying sorry to.

"I would like to issue a public apology for having crashed the one and only photo of all the Housewives together," John said on the Feb. 7 episode of Daily Pop, with Andy adding, "He's so upset he did that."

The photo was taken at Andy's iconic baby shower thrown by Real Housewives O.G.s Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Nene Leakes, Ramona Singer and Vicki Gunvalson.

"Here's the story, they all assembled for your baby shower," John recalled. "Andy says, 'Come in and get the pic with us!' which I do. But then they disassemble and never got a photo without me in it and just the Housewives."

A real-life tragedy.

Thankfully, John and Andy's friendship survived despite all odds.